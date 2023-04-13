HIGH POINT, NC - April 10th, 2023
The High Point University Community Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Brian Meixner, presented “A Night at the Movies” concert at High Point Theater. The excitement of film music brought to life by your very own HPU Community Orchestra with the assistance and partnership of High Point Theater Director David Briggs.
The performance was indeed fun for all ages. Opening with the music of John Williams from Star Wars, and Jurassic Park followed by a rather complex for interpretation piece called “A.I.” from the “FAILSAFE” - a drama about Artificial Intelligence - composed and conducted by HPU senior Noah Craddock.
Noah is originally from Kernersville, NC and he will be graduating from HPU in May 2023 in Game and Interactive Media with Minor in Music. He plans to work as a video game sound designer and composer.
During the intermission The Carolina Garrison - a volunteer costuming and fundraising organizations comprised and operated by Star Wars fans - were out in the lobby available for photographs with the audience.
Dr. Meixner announced from the stage that “A Night at the Movies” is the last HPU Community Orchestra’s Concert with Dr. Kiefer, who will not be coming back to HPU as a faculty member next season. Matthew Kiefer played the emotional and moving solo in the Theme from Schindler’s List, also composed by John Williams.
The thoughtful programming included John Powell’s powerful soundtrack to “How to Train Your Dragon” with a western finale from “The Magnificent Seven” by Elmer Bernstein.
Slides for the concert were designed by HPU music students Morgen Story and Christopher Robinson.
