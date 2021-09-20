Saturdays, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park
Come watch our costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
Saturday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Winter Prep in the Historical Park
Discover how early Americans prepared their households for the winter season. Participate in seasonal tasks with our historical interpreters like stuffing bed tickings, fire starting, preserving the harvest and discussion of available woods.
Wednesday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“A” is for Artifact: The Letter G in Little Red Schoolhouse
Join us for a 15-30 minute program themed round one letter of the alphabet and the artifact or topic of the day! Due to COVID-19 safety masks are required inside Little Red Schoolhouse and there is a 15-person limit inside of the building. Free, for ages 3-5. Drop in.
Friday, Oct. 8, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
High Point Historical Society presents Meet the Authors: North Carolina Triad Beer: A History at
Paddled South Brewing Co.
Highlighting a locally owned brewery, the High Point Historical Society will host a discussion and book signing of "North Carolina Triad Beer: A History" with authors, Erin Lawrimore and Richard Cox. Paddled South will offer a custom HPHS "1859" brew, and there will be food from Lobster Dogs Food Truck.
Saturday, Oct. 9, 8:00 a.m.
Washington Street Historic Walking Tours
Local historian, Glenn Chavis offers his monthly guided tours of Historic Washington Street. The tour begins at Jackie's Place (607 E. Washington St.).
Saturday, Oct. 16, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ghost Stories in the Park
Join us for our 10th Annual Ghost Stories in the Park with snacks and pumpkin decorating from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Professional storyteller, Donna Washington will tell spooky, but not too scary tales for the young and old from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.