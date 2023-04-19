With April 22 right around the corner, I thought I’d go over how to prepare and what to expect on Record Store Day. If you don’t know what Record Store Day is, it’s where artists release limited edition pressings that are exclusively sent to independent record stores around the world. The method is to promote and generate business for these locally owned stores, especially with the recent popularity of vinyl records, many being sold at big box stores such as Walmart, Target, and Barnes and Noble. These releases are generally limited to a specified amount, for example, 400 or 7,500 pressed depending on how many the artist and their label allocate.
In order to give yourself the best chance at securing any of this year’s limited pressings, there are a few preparations you can make. First, and most importantly, make friends with your favorite local record store. Keep in contact with them and their social media as Record Store Day approaches as they may inquire regarding which releases to order for the store. If that is not the case, give them a call or go in person and let them know that you’re interested in a specific title from the list and they will more than likely attempt to order it. Understand that these pressings are limited and a record store ordering 20 copies of one title does not guarantee they will receive that many if any at all.
Second, make sure to keep up with social media regarding updates as the official date approaches. Usually, they will post adjusted hours for the day, as well as some sneak peeks of the titles and quantities they were able to get after ordering. In many cases, they receive fewer copies of each title than what they had originally ordered as Record Store Day allocates only a certain amount to each area.
Lastly, follow basic rules when it comes to waiting in line, such as bringing headphones for music to avoid distracting others, as well as making sure you have snacks and water. Be respectful to those around you and maybe talk to some new people who share a similar hobby! Depending on how anticipated the releases are for the year it may be best to start waiting a few hours early. The 2022 Record Store Day featured “The Lakes” 7-inch vinyl by Taylor Swift, which was limited to 10,000 copies worldwide. Almost every record store had people waiting outside early or even from the night before. If you’re after a big-name artist whose title is limited to a smaller amount, it’s important to consider what time you’ll be arriving at your local record store on April 22.
If you end up short on your Record Store Day shopping list or you couldn’t make it, many stores post leftover stock on their website either later in the day or the following day. These copies that are listed online must be sold at retail price in accordance with the Record Store Day pact. For the best chance at one of these titles online, keep checking up on multiple record stores throughout the next couple of days. Most of them will be able to ship out the copies they sell online after the official date has passed.
Double-check the list at https://recordstoreday.com/NewsItem/10536 and take note of the pressing quantity and begin to prepare accordingly, get enough sleep and have fun.
Good luck and Happy Record Store Day!
