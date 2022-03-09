Hostesses with the Most-esses bring Triad music to life

It’s “Women’s History Month,” y’all. And whether chronicling history, making history—or both—Triad women bring our music scene to life.
Ashley Virginia, Molly McGinn, Jha’mai, and Virginia Holmes are but a handful of Triad “hostesses with the most-esses,” whose efforts open pathways and help breathe life into our creative communities through live music residencies across the Triad.
The week starts off with the newest series of the bunch: Ashley Virginia’s “What the Folk! Songwriter Sessions,” Sunday afternoons at Oden Brewing in Greensboro. As implied by the name, the series highlights “independent artists, songwriters, and original music from the region,” Virginia explained. She performs for the first hour, followed by a special guest filling the second. “Songwriting is my jam, and it’s an honor to celebrate it and share the stage with other songwriters in the area,” she added. “I’m super grateful for the opportunity!”
In the spirit of sharing opportunities, Virginia tipped one of her many hats to Molly McGinn, with whom she played one of her first gigs during McGinn’s “Represent NC” residency. “It feels really full circle to be in my position hosting What The Folk: Songwriter Sessions,” she said, reflecting on the talent within her circle—Debbie The Artist, Laura Jane Vincent, Momma Molasses, and Maia Kamil have been a few of the featured guests so far.
While not a host, per se, Kamil is a Triad artist and ethnomusicologist deserving of her own mention. Not only are she and Virginia two recent recipients of the N.C. Arts Council Artist Support Grant (distributed through ArtsGreensboro) but Kamil also co-founded the Haus of Lacks collective with B-Side host Virginia Holmes; and currently cements every last Tuesday of McGinn’s latest weekly residency, “the Woodshed Experience,” at the Brewer’s Kettle in Kernersville.
“Molly is the queen of connecting people,” Kamil noted. “The Woodshed is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a space to come together in community and shed out the songs you’ve just written in your bedroom.” Serving as a sort of creative incubator in action, “it’s one of those special musical spaces where there isn’t worry, perfection or judgment, just a bunch of good people making good music.”
Running every Tuesday, McGinn continues sharpening chops—now in Forsyth County—with her ever-widening musical circle. “Maia plays the last Tuesday of every month, otherwise, we play it by ear,” McGinn said. The endeavor is less laissez-faire than it seems—a hallmark of her casual, yet captivating, style.
“We host a variety of musicians and play around with new songs and ideas,” she explained of the series, which serves as more of a revolving artist roulette than a standard showcase. Still, notes of her retired “Represent NC” series, which celebrated female and LGBTQ musicians, resonate and echo out in the woodshed. “The goal is to reach out and find those special folks writing and making music and bring them into the fold. Give new and dormant artists a chance to work things out on the fly, and give ourselves a weekly deadline to write and create new music.”
Over in Greensboro, Jha’mai, a songwriter and poet (and Represent NC alumna) co-hosts the B-Side Open Mic with Virginia Holmes, Wednesday nights at Culture Lounge on Spring Garden Street. “It’s truly a joy and a privilege to create a safe space for art and self-expression,” Jha’mai said of the multi-genre hybrid event.
“It’s a reminder every week that the love we share deepens and strengthens our community,” she added, referencing her work as a co-host for live incarnations of the Poetry Cafe with Josephus Thompson. As a musician, she’s currently working on an upcoming release. “I seek to express my life through my music and empower others to be unapologetic and unashamed,” she explained. “Every experience is divine and intentional for the purpose of healing the community.”
Co-host Virginia Holmes reinforces that intention, the effects of which ripple throughout collective arts communities. “As a Greensboro native, I also find myself invested in our rich history and dedicate much of my work to my ancestry and upbringing,” Holmes explained. “My goal is to create safe spaces for artists of various concentrations to freely express themselves. I do this by occupying unconventional spaces to host underground style art experiences.”
A part of the Haus of Lacks (who developed the “Underground Now” series at Double Oaks over the summer of 2021) Holmes helped curate the “Pieces of Now” exhibit at the Greensboro History Museum, as well as coordinated its anniversary party. She’s enhanced stages for the Carolina BBQ Music Festival and Earth Girl’s Festival. And most recently, she launched “The Eve Gene: A dedication to the Womb,” her second exhibition with the Center for Visual Artists (on display through April 3). “I hope to inspire other artists to be rigorous and to honor their roots,” Holmes said. “I’m grateful to be an influence in the growth and prosperity of the underground.”
From the underground to the forefront, Triad ladies share the sounds of now, using their talents to share talent—uplifting, empowering, and entertaining the rest of us in the process.
And while live show hostesses offer platforms that help birth artistic endeavors, they’re hardly alone in the Triad event communities, all woven by a rad web of fantastic women: comedians like Annie Lowe (who started the Monday comedy open mic at Monstercade) and Jennie Stencel (founder of the North Carolina Comedy Festival and owner of The Idiot Box Comedy Club). Visual artists and organizers like April Parker (Managing Director of Elsewhere) and the Artist Bloc’s Sunny Gravely Foushee and Darlene J. McClinton, continue extending opportunities across mediums. Princess Howell Johnson (founder of Royal Expressions School of Dance) is organizing another Juneteenth Festival in the summer. And Laurelyn Dossett’s Ramble on Big Creek series returns on March 26.
Truly, there are more fine Triad ladies than can fit in print. And they all happen to be people worth highlighting year-round, but especially during “Women’s History Month.” Cheers, you majestic musical mermaids!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.