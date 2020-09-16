H.O.P.E. of W-S, New ‘Fun’raising Partner Virtual Village and HOPE-A-THON Sept.19, 2020 H.O.P.E. of WS is so excited to announce a new fundraising partner Dale Cole and the Virtual Village, a local group of musicians using their talents to find unique ways to help support issues in the community. So far they have already raised over $1,000 through online donations that helps fund H.O.P.E.’s deliveries of 1,000+ meals to children in food deserts right here in Winston-Salem.
HOPE of WS and the band Virtual Village will be kicking off the First Ever HOPE-A-THON on Sept. 19 at WS Fairgrounds Farmers Market. Virtual Village, will be playing starting 10:00 during the Fairgrounds market. Visit the Fairgrounds Farmer’s Market for your fresh greens and enjoy the good vibes.
Virtual Village will be jamming from the BOAT in from of the new mural by Hieronymus. Enjoy cool tunes, colorful views and donate to HOPE to make a child smile with a dependable meal. A great Saturday indeed!
Then starting Monday 9/21 on HOPE's Facebook page, we will be showcasing entertainment, cooking tutorials, Storytime, local music shows, arts and crafts PLUS get to know HOPERs and the work we do. Our HOPE Volunteers contribute every day and share some incredible projects that turn HOPE from a working building into a HOPE home.
HOPE/Virtual Village’s ‘Yacht Rock’ at the WS Fairgrounds Farmer’s Market and the virtual HOPE-ATHON is a way to provide well rounded content for the family while helping HOPE during this toughest time for children to have access to meals. With virtual schooling, additional funds to keep HOPE driving is more vital than ever. With more children at meal delivery locations, we need to add locations and output. HOPE's goal this week $15,000 as it costs $1= 1 healthy meal. That would fund almost 4 months of meals! Please enjoy HOPE's talented supporters while helping children- one meal at a time!
H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem was founded in 2014 with the goal to use community-wide volunteer support to prepare and bring nutritious weekend meals to the thousands of children in Forsyth County who are at risk for hunger. Winston-Salem is one of the top cities in the entire United States for hunger in families with children. North Carolina and Louisiana are now the top states for hunger in children ages 0-4. One of every four children in North Carolina has insufficient food to meet nutritional needs! With the support of donors, volunteers and community leaders, HOPE delivers 1,200 meals and 1,500 lbs. of produce each week to neighborhoods in need. So far HOPE has served over 272,000 meals and over 471,000 lbs. of produce and HOPE is looking to grow the number of meals as there is an increase in need per the neighborhoods we deliver to. See www.hopews.org, FB=@Hopeofwinstonsalem Instagram= @hope_ws #hopeathonws
Virtual Village Founded by Dale Cole, Gabe Higgins, Tommy Priest and Chad Nance when COVID caused many restaurants to close, they created Virtual Village- a collaboration of musicians throughout Winston-Salem to raise funds and build back up their local community. Their first effort was a pickup truck and a trailer with some stops to play and raise $$. Virtual Village collected funds for the restaurant workers effected by the COVID quarantine. VV is now 10 members strong and have 3 albums online ready for download. FB-Daleandthevirtualvillage
