Hometown artists work the state during Festival season

Love it or hate it, the end of the summer is around the corner. Whether you’re rejoicing the impending sweater weather or mourning poolside hangs: it’s festival season in North Carolina, dear readers — with a full calendar (featuring Triad artists) clear into October and a handful of major festivals happening this weekend alone.
Things will get funky with George Clinton amongst the pickers and grinners at the North Carolina Folk Festival in Greensboro. Members of the Super Yamba Band will join Soultriii, Big Bang Boom, Caleb Serrano, Symphony Unbound, and the “Not Your Average Folk” winners: The Zinc Kings and The Travis Williams Group in repping the home team.
Over in downtown Winston, the Hispanic League will celebrate its 30th anniversary with its annual Fiesta on Saturday at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. The all-day celebration features more than a dozen performers over two stages, including the FemFest regular Laura Carisa Gardea and her Proxevita Band. In West Salem, the Full Moon Festival will host a ton of local artists and musicians, with Pilzvolk and Flowers and Bloom being the Triad-based musical features.
Meanwhile, bike freaks and rock n rollers descend on Bailey Park for the Gears and Guitars Festival, with local rockers Crenshaw Pentecostal opening the festivities on Friday and as the closer of the local showcase on Sunday with Repeat Offender, Deluge, and Killing Gophers.
Hopping over to the Triangle, the annual Hopscotch Music Festival returns to Raleigh, Sept 8-10, with dozens of free day shows featuring familiar Triad faces.
Kenny Wavinson opens the “WKNC x NC State Universities Library Day Party” at the D. H. Hill Jr. Library on Thursday. The Greensboro multi-instrumentalist and producer has been making music since childhood — developing his own melodic genre “Lakewater Rock,” and working on upcoming releases.
Siblings (and Grimsley-grads) MK and Libby Rodenbough are based in the Triangle these days, each with their own musical endeavors and Hopscotch shows. MK, who performs under the moniker Rodes Baby, will be at Transfer Food Hall on Thursday.
Libby (who’s also in Mipso) will perform solo sets at Transfer on Friday, as part of the Sleepy Cat Records showcase with Greensboro’s Nightblooms. Rodenbough will also be at Kings on Friday for the “Be Good to Yourself” day party — a statewide organization (partnered with the SIMS Foundation) that helps provide mental health services for North Carolina musicians. Their 2021 compilation album features an all-star cast of artists from all over North Carolina.
Over at Ruby Deluxe, fans of the once-GSO rockers Drag Sounds, might enjoy Calc — the latest incarnation from Mike Wallace and Trevor Reece. Meanwhile, the Winston pedal fuzzer Eddie Garcia (aka 1970s Film Stock) will make the trip to Raleigh for a show at Crank Arm Brewing (he’ll be back in the Triad, opening for Swans’ guitarist Norman Westberg at Monstercade in October).
Few artists toe the line between the Triad and Triangle like Billie Feather. In Winston-Salem, she’s a driving force behind FemFest NC and is one of the organizers of the new “Beer and Banjos” series, Wednesdays at Gas Hill Drinking Room. In the Triangle, she’s a member of the weirdo country-rock outfit, Charles Latham and the Borrowed Band, who’ll be at Slim’s Saturday afternoon.
Mir.I.am is another figure often found in both regions. At Hopscotch, she’ll host the Carolina Waves showcase at the Pour House, with a bill that includes Greensboro’s FOREVERJABRON and Climax’s Rashaad King.
Dance punkers can join Saphron Saturday at the Night Rider; or in the Triad in October, where they’ll celebrate their upcoming album, “Ecce Homo,” at the Flat Iron and play the “Mayhem on Mendenhall’’ block party with fellow Hopscotchers, Black Haus.
Black Haus is also anticipating an upcoming release, “9-5”, coming soon to streaming platforms. They’re also on the official Hopscotch bill, playing the Pour House Saturday evening with Cor De Lux and Queen Rat. They’ll start the afternoon by headlining the Jewel Tones Day Party at Ruby Deluxe.
Down at Slim’s, it’s a real “Saturday Shitshow,” with punks on two stages, including the Winstoners in Wolves&Wolves&Wolves&Wolves (or Wolvesx4 for brevity’s sake) playing the inside stage. They’ve also got a new album in the works (and news to share) upon their return from the Fest in Gainesville, Florida over Halloween weekend.
Rounding out the Hopscotch Saturday series: Condado will be at Schoolkids Records. And OG Spliff will spit as part of the CLTure Lyricist’s Lounge Day Party at the Transfer Co. Ballroom.
But Hopscotch isn’t the only party in the Triangle. Campout vibes and general madness ensue at Lakeside Retreats for the “Mind Under Matter Campout Festival,” running September 9-12.
The Wright Ave and Reliably Bad are among the music lineup for the festival that offers a tangible reality to the “Mind Under Matter Podcast.” They’ll join 18 bands, 17 comedians, 15 science talks, and 24 visual artists for an interactive, lakeside, experience on the southeast outskirts of Raleigh.
Meanwhile, the Camel City Yacht Club will be up at Lake Lure for the sold-out Dirty Dancing Festival. However, there’s more mountain fun as the Antlers and Acorns Songwriters Festival takes over Boone through September 11, where Caleb Caudle and Colin Cutler will join Kyle Petty — yes, that Kyle Petty — as Triad artists on the lineup. Caudle has an upcoming album, “Forsythia,” out October 7; and Cutler will perform on Friday and Saturday; he’ll be back in the Triad to host the East of Nashville Songwriters Series at the Crown at the Carolina on September 23.
In Brevard, the Steep Canyon Rangers will host their Mountain Song Festival on September 9 and 10, with a new member, Aaron Burdett, joining the Grammy-winning lineup with Greensboro-native Graham Sharp.
Back in the Triad area, the 48th Stokes Stomp Festival on the Dan River will host paw parades, duck races, river activities, and two stages of music on Saturday, including Greensboro’s High Strung Bluegrass and Walkertown’s Kirk Sutphin.
The summer is winding down, but the stages are heating up with friendly faces and Triad artists. Go get it, y’all.
