WINSTON-SALEM, NC—Laura Hutchins, soprano, and Susan Young, organist will present “I Will Sing With The Spirit: An Exploration Of Early Moravian Music” in the Park’s 1788 Gemeinhaus on Saturday, April 29. Performance times are 1:30 and 3:30 PM. Admission is free; seating is limited.
Historic Bethabara Park, a National Historic Landmark, is the 1753 site of the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina and the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. For more information, visit historicbethabara.org or call (336) 924-8191.
