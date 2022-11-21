Historic Bethabara Park Presents Carols By Candlelight with the Piedmont Chamber Singers
WINSTON-SALEM, NC—Enjoy hearing traditional carols inside Historic Bethabara Park’s 1788 Gemeinhaus. Illuminated by the soft glow of candles and amplified by the room’s architectural elements, the Piedmont Chamber Singers’ performance will present an unforgettable holiday experience.
Carols by Candlelight with the Piedmont Chamber Singers will take place on Sunday, December 4. The first concert begins at 4:00 p.m. and the second at 5:00 p.m. As seats are limited, tickets will be required and can be picked up at the Historic Bethabara Park Visitor Center the day of the event. The concerts are free and tickets will be distributed on a first come, first served, basis.
Historic Bethabara Park, a National Historic Landmark, is the 1753 site of the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina and the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. For more information, please visit historicbethabara.org or call (336) 924-8191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.