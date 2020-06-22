Streamed via Facebook and YouTube
Sunday, June 28, 2020
5PM ET/4PM CT/3PM MT/2PM PT
Gather the family and join us for an ONLINE concert featuring Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs performing in the Gemeinhaus at Historic Bethabara Park.
Kendra and Zack Harding form The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, a folk(ish)/Americana group hailing from Winston-Salem, NC. The band made its debut in 2015, shortly after the two tied the knot in an old chapel in the heart of the Piedmont.
Combining their backgrounds that range from classic rock to classical guitar, they create a unique blend of original music with deep roots in the past and a contemporary twist here and there.
