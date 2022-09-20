Hip-Hop Legend KRS-One Coming to Greensboro to Help United Way Celebrate Centennial
Greensboro, NC (September 20, 2022) – United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG) is celebrating its centennial campaign kickoff during the entire month of September with a series of concerts, that include local acts, and hip-hop legend KRS-One. In addition, UWGG introduced its specially crafted beer, The Centennial Collab.
The events will highlight UWGG’s 100 years of transforming compassion into community change, and proceeds will benefit organizational efforts to end local poverty.
UWGG’s 100 Years of Good Vibes Concert Series featured free performances with the final free concert this Friday, September 23. Their concert series will culminate with a ticketed concert featuring KRS-One at Carolina Theatre.
KRS-One is a renowned hip-hop artist, activist, and author. He’s been called the “conscience of hip hop” by Rolling Stone Magazine and remains one of the loudest voices advocating for the preservation and expansion of original hip-hop and its message of ending cultural exploitation and violence.
In addition to hosting the local act concerts, Little Brother Brewing, Oden Brewing, and SouthEnd Brewing have collaborated for the first time to produce a Centennial Beer, The Centennial Collab, that will be on tap all month long at each brewery, with $1 of each pint sold benefiting UWGG.
100 Years of Good Vibes Concert Series Details
- September 23: 7 to 10 p.m., Drew Holgate Band will perform at SouthEnd Brewing
- September 30: 7:30 to 9 p.m., KRS-ONE will perform at Carolina Theatre
Visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Calendar to learn more and purchase tickets to events.
