High Point Theatre Kicks off New Season Tonight with Lengendary Beatles Tribute
HIGH POINT, N.C. (July 29, 2022 ) – High Point Theatre is gearing up for its first scheduled performance of the new 2022-23 season with Yesterday: A Tribute to the Beatles today, Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Endorsed by Sir Paul McCartney, this legendary tribute performance invites fans to experience the Beatles through their legacy of music that has captured audiences for decades. Founded in 1986 by John Lennon impersonator Don Bellezzo, the band has become world famous for their accurate impersonations of one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time.
“This particular showcase is sure to take fans back in time,” said David Briggs, director of the High Point Theatre. “The Beatles are iconic and classic, and the band does an exceptional job reliving those nostalgic moments in music and beyond.”
Discounts of $5 per ticket are available for High Point residents and groups of 10 or more. To receive the resident discount, please call the box office directly at (336) 887-3001, Monday - Friday 12 noon – 5:00 p.m. For more information, please visit www.highpointtheatre.com.
