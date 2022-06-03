HIGH POINT THEATRE ANNOUNCES ITS 2022-23 SEASON
Shows will also include rescheduled performances from the previous year
HIGH POINT, N.C. (June 3, 2022) – The High Point Theatre has officially announced its 2022-23 season lineup. Performances are scheduled to kick off in July and conclude in April of the following year.
The new season is set to feature a diverse array of entertainment, beginning with a musical showcase honoring the iconic Rock ‘n’ Roll group, the Beatles, entitled “Yesterday: A Tribute to the Beatles.” Endorsed by Sir Paul McCartney, this legendary tribute performance invites enthusiasts to experience the Beatles through their legacy of music that has captured audiences for decades. Internationally acclaimed performer and musical newcomer, songwriter Emma Langford will also bring her strong Irish traditional influences to High Point’s stage for the first time.
Fans can expect to be taken on a musical journey of classical, country and much more. “In the Light of Led Zeppelin,” rescheduled from the previous season, features a captivating two-hour performance comprised of classics, symphonic orchestras and greatest hits that is sure to transport attendees from the past to the future. Country music artists Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss have joined forces to sing some of their celebrated greatest hits and personal chemistry, along with sharing new material. Country Music Association and Grammy-award-winning sensation Lonestar are set to give their audiences an interactive experience through their chart-topping collection of songs and ballads.
“Smokey & Me,” starring Tony-nominated performer Charl Brown, highlights the inspirational story celebrating the life, music and career of acclaimed singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson, once pronounced by Bob Dylan as America’s “greatest living poet.” Keeping in the Broadway lane, Tony and Emmy-award-winning actor Ben Vereen rejoins the lineup with his highly anticipated “Steppin’ Out with Ben Vereen.”
Later in the year, longtime favorite and Grammy-award-winning duo Black Violin returns to incorporate a variety of genres into their distinctive violin and viola hip-hop string fare. Singer-songwriter Barbra Lica will make her second appearance. As a fast-rising star on the Canadian jazz scene, Lica has received numerous accolades for a unique vocal ability that fuses country, pop and jazz.
A film festival showcasing cinematic favorites from iconic 1940s actress Hedy Lamarr has been added, followed by the previously postponed, one-woman show performed by actress Heather Massey titled “Hedy: The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr.”
The festive holiday season launches the 26th-annual Christmas tour with platinum-selling vocalist John Berry, along with High Point Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” and Christmas with Ernie Haas & Signature Sound.
The start of 2023 introduces a tribute celebrating John Prine through recollections, covers and rare footage of the artist himself, and includes performances by his brother and the Prine Time Band. Next year’s shows will also include the energetic, family-friendly tour de force, “The Aluminum Show,” combining movement, dance, visual theater and humor; comedians Karen Morgan and Tara Brown, known as the Funny Godmothers; and rounding out the season for all canine lovers is “Stunt Dogs,” a high-energy dog show complete with tricks, stunts, audience participation and much more.
“Our 47th season combines an incredible, eclectic mix of new artists and seasoned veterans,” said High Point Theatre Director David Briggs. “I’m excited that we’re able to provide an exhilarating lineup that still includes some fan favorites that speak to all genres and all ages. This season vividly demonstrates that there’s truly something for everyone, and I look forward to seeing the enjoyment these performances will bring to attendees.”
For more information regarding the upcoming performance season and to purchase tickets, please contact the box office Monday – Friday from noon to 5 p.m. at 336.887.3001 or visit www.highpointtheatre.com.
A full-service, state-of-the-art, downtown venue with excellent visibility, high-quality sound and lighting, as well as projection and streaming capabilities, High Point Theatre customizes every production for patrons and rental clients. Located within the International Home Furnishings Center, the worldwide headquarters for High Point Furniture Market, High Point Theatre offers a 900-seat performing arts auditorium with continental-style seating.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
