High Point, July 12, 2023 - The city of High Point is set to come alive with the electrifying sounds of legendary music as the High Point Music Festival takes center stage on September 15-16, 2023 at Stock + Grain Assembly. This exciting event promises to deliver an unforgettable experience in Downtown High Point for music enthusiasts of all ages, featuring an incredible lineup of top-tier tribute bands selected by Ziggy’s.
The High Point Music Festival is a two-day extravaganza that will transform Downtown High Point into a vibrant hub of live music and celebration. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the awe-inspiring performances of tribute bands paying homage to iconic artists spanning various genres, including rock, pop, country, R&B, and more.
Gates open at 4pm on Friday, September 15:
4:00 pm to 5:00 pm DJ Hek Yeh
5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Carpool (The Cars Tribute)
7:00 pm to 8:30 pm Beggars Banquet (Rolling Stones)
9:00 pm to 11:00 pm Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson Tribute)
Gates open at 2 pm on Saturday, September 16:
2:00 pm to 3:00 pm DJ Hek Yeh
3:00 pm to 4:30 pm Petty Thieves (Tom Petty Tribute)
5:00 pm to 6:30 pm ZZTop Notch (ZZTop Tribute)
7:00 pm to 8:30 pm Chasin’ Aldean (Jason Aldean Tribute)
9:00 pm to 11:00 pm Cowboy (Kid Rock)
"We are thrilled to bring together an incredible lineup of tribute bands to High Point," said Jay Stephens of Ziggy’s, Coordinator of the High Point Music Festival. "Our goal is to create a captivating experience where attendees can relive the magic of their favorite artists and enjoy a weekend filled with outstanding live music, delicious food, and a vibrant festival atmosphere."
In addition to the extraordinary musical performances, the High Point Music Festival will offer a wide variety of food offerings to enhance the overall festival experience. Attendees can explore local food vendors in the Stock + Grain Assembly Food Hall, including Biscuits, Brisket & Beer, Pop’s Mini Donuts, Damn Good Burgers & Dogs, Miss Johnnie Mae’s, PiesOn Pizza Co., Message Coffee, Harvest Boards & Bowls and Yumi Sushi.
Tickets for the High Point Music Festival will go on sale starting Wednesday, July 12th, with both single-day and two-day passes available for purchase. Weekend Passes are $50 and for a limited time, the Early Bird Discount is $25 for the Weekend Pass. VIP packages will include four tickets, reserved parking, reserved table seating as well as exclusive access to a VIP bar. Early Bird VIP Package pricing is $200 for a limited time.
For more information about the High Point Music Festival, including the full lineup of tribute bands and ticket sales, please visit www.stockandgrainhp.com/high-point-music-festival. Stay connected by following us on Facebook and Instagram, where you can find the latest news, exclusive content, and exciting announcements.
We invite music enthusiasts from the Triad and beyond to join us for an unforgettable weekend of musical nostalgia at the High Point Music Festival. Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of these legendary tribute bands in the heart of our vibrant city.
About Ziggy’s:
ZIGGYS is a premiere concert promotion and venue management company that was started by Jay Stephens in 1989 in Winston Salem NC. Today, its music, concerts and events are delivered from multiple venues in NC’s TRIAD. ZIGGYS trademark is Roots Rock Reggae. As has been its tradition since 1989, ZIGGYS serves up a wide variety of local, regional and national musical talent. ZIGGYS is constantly searching for great new talent. ZIGGYS prides itself in helping to launch many musicians over its history.
About Stock + Grain Assembly:
Stock + Grain Assembly is a food hall comprised of nine independently owned food concepts and two bars (a centrally located craft bar and a unique outdoor bar) each with a live music stage. The 12,000-square-foot modern marketplace is located in the heart of the revitalized downtown High Point on the first floor of The Bedrock building at 275 North Elm. With unparalleled access to foot traffic from Truist Point Stadium and the Festival Plaza, Stock + Grain is central to the High Point community and an amenity to the revitalized downtown.
