HIGH POINT, NC (December 14, 2020) During this holiday season, the High Point Museum is highlighting items from the High Point Historical Society collection in a variety of online activities and entertainment options.
This year, the High Point Museum is sharing something special with our community – two historical holiday audio recordings. One is of the Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church Choir of Boys and Men. The choir produced an album “Hymns and Carols for Advent and Christmas by Saint Mary’s Choir of Boys and Men.” The group was directed by Harold G. Andrews, Jr., and it was recorded Nov. 1-8, 1967. Choir members included Mike Brown, Vince Childress, David Congdon, Tommy Freeman, Henry Froelich, Charles Hartsoe, Charles Probert, John Probert, Brett Ralston, Alex Rankin, Billy Rankin, Ward Ring, Paul Siceloff, Walker Smith, Chipper Tinsley, Jimmy Tinsley, John Tomlinson, Matt Wall, David Brown, David Joyce, Michael Logan, Joe Brown, Rupert Harwell, Gilbert Clinard, Gilbert Gray, and Jack Smith.
Also from 1967, the Museum is sharing a recording of the William Penn High School Chorus. The group performed "The Messiah" by Handel, which was directed by Mary P. Browne, December 17, 1967. William Penn closed after the 1967-68 school year, so this was the 18thand last year the chorus performed “The Messiah” at the school’s Christmas concert. Soloists were Melvin Washington, Umstead McAdoo, Barbara G. Collins, and Dianne H. Spencer.
Both audio recordings are available to listen to on the Museum’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/HighPointMuseum).
“While the majority of our collection consists of three-dimensional artifacts, we do have some media recordings, and the holiday season is the perfect time to share these Christmas classics performed by our High Point talent,” Edith Brady, Museum Director, said.
The Museum is home to a variety of Christmas cards and postcards. Museum staff developed a virtual exhibit, an advent calendar and online puzzles featuring some of the cards from the collection. All can be accessed on the Museum’s website under the Online Learning tab.
Museum staff also recorded three holiday stories one for Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa and will be available on YouTube Dec. 10, 24 and 26 respectively. Follow the Museum on social media for historical facts, learn staff holiday traditions, crafts, and recipes.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
