The Sidetrack Session Tues., May 5, at 7:00 p.m. will feature Gary Woodard on keyboard and guitar. Gary, also known as The One Man Band, performs weekly at Steak Street, Giovanni, Poblanos Mexican and other restaurants in addition to special events. He has many, many fans who are missing him!
Born in Wilson, North Carolina, Gary started playing the guitar when he was 6 years old. He showed prodigious talent from an early age, winning a music contest when he was only 9 and performing under the name of "Little Guitar Gary." He spent much of his vast musical energy as a teenager, organizing and performing with a succession of rhythm-and-blues and southern soul bands around eastern North Carolina.
He spent most of his time from the family farm at his uncle's night club, Tom Woodard's Place, perfecting his guitar and vocal skills using the band instrument left on stage for the band's next performance. Woodard's father and mother encouraged his instrumental efforts by buying a guitar for him and his brothers.
Seeking out the music of Blues, Jazz, Funk, and Southern Soul, he became more and more in tune with those genres, and was particularly inspired by recordings of guitarist/singer BB King, George Benson, Earth Wind & Fire, Marvin Gaye, Eric Clapton, and Wilson Pickett. His oldest brother Chester inspired him very much as he played guitar for Wilson Pickett & The Isley brothers for many years. Music runs deep in his family; his cousin Victor Wooten is one of the top bass virtuosos in the world!
Gary has performed all over the east coast – Myrtle Beach, Emerald Isle, Washington, Manhattan – and many more cities. His reviews are always great. He has touched many fans with his soulful music from ages 2 to 100. Woodard said an 86-year-old woman, and dear friend once told him, "Your music has made my life beautiful. Don't you ever stop doing what you do." These words he will never forget.
Gary will be performing from his home since the Centennial Station Arts Center is closed due to COVID-19. In lieu of traditional ticket costs, please enjoy the concert and consider dropping some change in his virtual tip jar during the concert via Venmo.
To hear Gary live at the Sidetrack Session on May 5, visit his page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Gary-Woodard-The-1-Man-Band-106608877701334/. Tune in around 6:50 p.m. for the 7:00 concert. For general information and a link to the show that evening, please visit the High Point Arts Council's Facebook page. Please follow the Arts Council’s page for information on future Sidetrack Sessions and other events. If you have specific questions, contact Todd Dupree, Arts Programs Manager, at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 26.
