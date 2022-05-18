Dancin’ at the Station is Back!
Join us this summer as we bring the boardwalks of the crystal coast to the Centennial Station Arts Center! High Point Arts Council is excited to bring back our Dancin’ at the Station series. Held once a month this summer on Fridays from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m., this event features live beach music, an open floor for shag dancing, food trucks, and drink specials at the Whistle Stop Bar. Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased at highpointarts.org/events/.
June 10
Special Occasion Band
Special Occasion Band has been bringing the best of the Carolinas Beach Music, Top 40, Oldies, and Country since the 1980s. Always guaranteed to get the crowd moving, this group of guys from the neighboring Triad city of Winston-Salem has been together since the ‘80s. Collectively combining decades of entertainment experience, Special Occasion Band offers the absolute best of the Carolinas Beach Music, Top 40, Oldies, and Country.
July 22
Part Time Party Time Band
An icon in Southeastern entertainment since 1980, Part Time Party Time band is always prepared to provide an audience-involved entertainment experience! “PTPTB” boasts a solid ‘70s/’80s soul feel, reminiscent of the Temptations, Four Tops, and the Blues Brothers—tunes that make you want to get up and dance! The band boasts heartfelt, soulful vocals … real music played by real musicians (no synthesizers or sequencers). No matter the occasion, Part Time Party Time Band always makes it “PARTY TIME!”
August 19, 2022
EnVision
A first-class, dynamic vocal group, Envision has garnered much success and delivers a dazzling, high-energy show, complete with professional choreography, tight musicianship, silky-smooth harmonies and powerhouse lead vocals. Formed in 1997, Envision’s stage show is as exciting to watch as it is to dance to, covering hits from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s up to contemporary sounds of today's Top 40. Their repertoire includes a wide range of musical styles including Rhythm and Blues, Beach, Dance, Funk, Pop and Jazz.
For more information about this event, email programs@highpointarts.org, or call 336-889-2787 ext. 26. Tickets are $15 per person and are available to purchase on-line at www.HighPointArts.org/events or at the door 1 hour before the concert. Centennial Station Arts Center is located at 121 S. Centennial Street in downtown High Point.
