Arts Splash Concert Featuring Donna Hughes & Friends
High Point - The fourth concert in the Arts Splash summer concert series will take place on July 31 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at High Point Museum, 1859 E Lexington Avenue, High Point. Arts Splash is presented by the High Point Arts Council in partnership with High Point Parks and Recreation and its many sponsors, including the North Carolina Arts Council and Guilford County.
Spend the afternoon with the Arts Council and Donna Hughes & Friends at the High Point Museum! Donna Hughes & Friends offer a wide variety of Bluegrass, Acoustic, and Americana Genres. They have also performed amongst some of the greatest included, B.B. King, Richard Childress, and they’ve played as a part of “Merlefest.”
Donna’s songs have been written about every subject from being stuck at Walmart, to dogs on chains. She tries to balance life through song, from the spectrum of emotions life has to offer, from hilariously funny, to extremely sad. Donna has judged Songwriting Contests and conducted Songwriting Workshops around the nation. Nathan Farlow was raised playing all sorts of styles of music. He began playing in his family band, The Farlows. He has filled in for many groups and bands through the years, and is an excellent dobro player! Boyd Hulin has been playing music since a very young age. He has played on lots of albums, and has filled in with many bands. Boyd teaches music lessons in Denton, NC.
The concert is free to attend and open to the public.Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners to the concert to enjoy along with the music.
To learn more about the 2022 Arts Splash summer concert series, visit the Arts Council’s website at HighPointArts.org and click on Calendar. If there is a threat of rain, call 336-889-ARTS after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday to get the latest update about the concer
