On Thurs., Mar. 11, 2021, the High Point Arts Council will present a St. Paddy’s concert at the Centennial Station Arts Center from 7:00 to 8:30 pm. Our guest performers for the evening are the Jason Pierce Trio.
Founder, Jason Pierce started playing Celtic music at venues on St. Patrick's Day in 2007. Years later, his sister Jaye Pierce, friend Cris Mudd and others would eventually join him to form the group, Banna. The original trio has reassembled for St. Paddy’s and is excited to celebrate their favorite holiday in the way they love most: sharing Irish music with others!
Before the pandemic, this would be a packed event. However, due COVID-19 gathering restrictions, this will be a hybrid performance with only 75 patrons in attendance and unlimited livestream viewership. The in-person audience will be required to wear masks unless seated, and the dance floor will not be open due to social distancing procedures.
Tickets are $10 for each person or live stream link. To purchase on-line, visit www.HighPointArts.org/events. You can also call the Arts Council to order in-person tickets Tuesday through Friday, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., at 336-889-2787, extension 26. For more information about this event, contact Bryon Stricklin at programs@highpointarts.org. The Centennial Station Arts Center is located at 121 S. Centennial Street in downtown High Point.
High Point Arts Council will present St. Paddy's Concert
