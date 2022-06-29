Songwriters in the Round
The High Point Arts Council is proud to present a new concert series: Songwriters in the Round. These quarterly concerts will feature local singer-songwriter artists that frequent nearby stages and attend the High Point Songwriters' Circle, led by Jack Gorham.
Please join us Saturday, July 9, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Centennial Station Arts Center, to hear some wonderful music as we feature three local artists; Chris Myers, Kirby Heard, and Randy Condor Williams.
Chris Myers has been writing and performing since his teen years. He has songs licensed with companies such as Crucial Music, Music Dealers and 615 Music (now Warner Chapel). Chris has played in local bands throughout the years; however, his heart has stayed true to the singer/songwriter genre. He stays quite busy performing in the Triad and surrounding areas doing solo acoustic material.
Since the November 2019 release of her first solo project, Mama’s Biscuits, Kirby Heard has become known for songs that take listeners on journeys through yesteryear and memories of home. Often introspective, inquisitive, and witty, these are songs with an authentic voice and perspective. Chris Spector (Midwest Record) called it ‘delightful, meaty songwriting that could only come from the heart and does a great job of opening your ears.’ Come along as Kirby shares how her path has taught her to infuse her music with insight, love and loss, and new promise.
Singer-songwriter Randy Condor Williams makes healing music that infuses folk, rock, soul to speak truth to power. His purpose is to tune in to the frequency of peace and set it to music. He found early in life that even in the darkest places, music has the bonding power to heal all wounds. Divinely inspired by a string performance of “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” at his school, Randy picked up the violin at 10, and has never been seen without an instrument since. Through bass clarinet and piano, he found his musical home in the guitar.
You don’t want to miss this brilliant mashup of performers coming to the Songwriters in the Round concert!
Tickets for Songwriters in the Round are $10 and can be purchased online at www.HighPointArts.org/events or 1 hour before the concert. For more information, contact Hope Barker, Arts Education Coordinator, at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 23. The Centennial Station Arts Center is located in downtown High Point at 121 S. Centennial Street.
