For 2021, the High Point Arts Council introduced an Arts & Culture series that will feature various artists representing the rich diversity of our community. The arts bring us together to celebrate our differences and highlight our similarities!
On Sun., Feb. 7, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., the Arts Council will present an African-themed event for an afternoon of cultural learning and celebration. This event will feature music, art, clothing, crafts, and stories from various African cultures. With the mandated restrictions due to COVID-19, we will be unable to provide any food for this event.
This will be a pay-as-you-can event at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial Street, in downtown High Point. Tickets are no cost, but are required as attendance is limited due to COVID restrictions. This event will also be livestreamed for people who would prefer to experience it in their own home.
Programming will be provided by the Otesha Creative Arts Ensemble. This group is over forty years old and has set an iconic precedence of excellence in the African dance and drumming community. Using traditional West African music and dance, their mission is to continue their legacy of educating, enriching, and inspiring communities both nationally and internationally.
Tickets are no-cost, but required. There is a four ticket limit per order. Please visit www.HighPointArts.org/events to order. Reservations begin at 10:00 a.m. on Fri., Jan.29. You can also call the Arts Council to order tickets Tuesday through Friday, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at 336-889-2787, extension 26. Please note that due to the everchanging situation with COVID-19, any local, state, or federal mandates may change the in-person seating capacity for this concert.
This event will also be live-streamed on the High Point Arts Council’s Facebook page under Events.
For more information, contact Todd Dupree, Arts Programs Manager, at programs@highpointarts.org.
