Arts Alive!
On Thurs., Nov. 19, at 7:00 p.m. the High Point Arts Council and its Affiliates will present a virtual showcase of the arts, Arts Alive! This 2-hour showcase will feature performances by the High Point Ballet, High Point Community Concerts, High Point Community Theatre, John Coltrane Jazz Workshop, and the Pullman Poet Society. Plus, the Arts Council will be presenting pianist Keith Byrd who will also be serving as Master of Ceremonies.
“Even during the pandemic, the Arts Council has continued to serve the community during the past seven months by presenting 23 virtual concerts for patrons to enjoy while sheltering at home,” said Debbie Lumpkins, Executive Director. “Arts Alive will feature excerpts from upcoming performances of holiday classics by the Ballet and Community Theatre, The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol, plus music and original poetry. Join us in celebrating the arts!”
Arts Alive will be livestreamed from the Centennial Station Arts Center and available for viewing on the High Point Arts Council’s Facebook page. In addition to performances, several community leaders will share why the arts are important to them. Arts Alive is the finale for this fiscal year’s United Arts Fund Drive and viewers can call 336-889-ARTS to pledge a donation.
Although Arts Alive is not open to the public, the Arts Council plans to reopen the Arts Center on December 3 with limited seating for an Appalachian Christmas Concert featuring Laurelyn Dossett. For more information about the Arts Council and the Arts Center, visit www.HighPointArts.org.
