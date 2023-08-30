Hey folks! The North Carolina Folk Festival returns to downtown Greensboro September 8-10.
Touting a “National Festival, Local Vibe,” the NC Folk Festival brings together artists from around here and all over, with performances, jams, workshops, and dancin’ as the local folks create vibes all their own.
According to organizers, “the North Carolina Folk Festival’s mission is to honor, celebrate, and share the meaningful ways communities express their creativity and cultural traditions through music, dance, food, crafts and other folk arts to enhance appreciation of diverse traditions and contribute to community vibrancy and inclusivity.”
Admission to the general festival is free. With “performing groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions from around the world on multiple stages, including continuous music and dance performances, a makers marketplace, regional and ethnic foods, festival merchandise and more.”
A more intimate variety than previous years, the lineup revolves around 25 music groups over four stages and two parks. The 2023 bill itself fleshed out more fully from the work of local folks running the Center City Jams circuit, workshops, and the Dance Local series.
“These programs encourage connection and collaboration between neighbors and strangers through making music, learning new dance steps, playing games, and crafting materials together,” said Amy Grossmann, president and CEO of the North Carolina Folk Festival. “We are excited to invite our audiences to be part of making connections through the NC Folk Fest and creating a welcoming space for all members of our community to join in.”
To better help facilitate that activity, the NC Folk Fest has developed an “Instrument Check” program for folks wanting to jam without having to lug around instruments all day. Located in room 203 of the Cultural Arts Center, the instrument check station will store instruments in a secure, temperature-controlled area. The station will be open on September 9 from noon to 9 p.m.; and from noon to 4 p.m. on September 10.
Jamming around, the 2023 festival again offers a chance for regular folks to have their own little festival slot with Matty Sheets’ famed open mic returning for a specialty session on September 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. A local staple and all-around sweetheart, folks can catch his monthly open mic at the Flat Iron. His latest album, “ukuleles ‘til dawn,” is out now via streaming platforms.
Sheets isn’t the only Greensboro fixture bringing their year-round jams to the festival — or even the sole ukulele enthusiast — with Terry Brandsma & the Triad Ukulele Club leading a Ukulele Americana Music Jam.
Getting bluesy, the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will host a Backbeat Blues Jam, furthering their commitment to building community by “creating a space for the oral tradition of teaching and playing Blues music to be shared.” Other upcoming PBPS events include their Blues & Foods Market series at Renaissance Shops: Soultriii will perform on September 24, and The NuBeing Collective (who are hosting their NuFinds series at the Stephen D Hyers Theatre in the Cultural Arts Center on September 9) is scheduled for October 22.
Likewise, Beats.Batch, the local “beat show series for peace” hosted by KatieBlvd and TheGentlemanBoss is coming to Center City Jams to host their “homegrown, artist-created and artist-centered platform for beat makers and hip hop lovers alike.” Their regular series throws down every second Saturday of the month at venues around the Triad and Triangle.
Meanwhile, the Underheard Project GSO will lead a Jazz Fusion Jam of “groove-based melodic original compositions, virtuosic improvisations, and rearrangements of popular fan favorites.” They recently performed at the Beats.Batch “GSOmini Fest”; and are currently organizing the “Little Big City Festival” coming to downtown Greensboro on October 8.
Shuffling from jazz to twang, Mark Dillon will bring the Honky Tonk jam usually reserved for his “Eastern Standards Time” series at Four Saints Brewing Company in Asheboro. An educator at GTCC and UNC-Greensboro, Dillon isn’t the only arts teacher and old-time enthusiast in the host seat. Frequent collaborator and director of the UNC-Greensboro Old-Time Ensemble, Christen Blanton, will lead an Old-Time and Folk Song Jam. Fellow UNC-G professor and ethnomusicologist Gavin Douglas will lead an Irish Seisún.
Additionally, graduates of the UNC-G music school, Evan Campfield and Atiba Rorie, will lead jams and workshops in their respective specialties. Campfield (fresh off a tour playing with Grammy-winners) will lead a Bluegrass jam. Rorie (founder of Africa Unplugged) will host a
participatory session covering the basics of African Drumming styles.
From local jams to local vibes, the festival lineup resonates thanks to the winners of the “Not Your Average Folk” contest. First-place winners, The Shoaldiggers (a swampgrass outfit from Hillsborough,) will bring their folk bangers to the Old Courthouse Stage on September 9.
“We can’t come to town without a slice or take-home pie from New York Pizza!,” said the group — a handful of which have called Greensboro home at one point or another. Aiming to “enjoy every aspect and region of the state,” and striving to embody the musical spirit “from the mountains to the sea,” the Shoaldiggers boast a nine-member lineup and regard their fanbase as kin.
“We’re lucky to have a very dedicated bunch of fans — the Shoal Family as we call them,” the band said with gratitude and eye towards their growing family. “We’re really looking forward to connecting with new folks. It’s always a joy and a privilege to meet new people, and a festival is always a great opportunity to do that — and then, of course, we’re really looking forward to discovering and meeting the other artists as well.”
From swampgrass to songwriters, Randleman’s Madison Dawn won third place. She’ll bring her “soothing voice and captivatingly warm presence” to the Van Dyke stage on September 9.
In the sweet spot of second place, Greensboro’s Queen Bees look to make a buzz across the Lawn Stage on September 10. The hive features a trio of award-winning musician and journalist, Molly McGinn; renowned electronic music producer and songwriter, Quilla; and esteemed musician and creative producer Kate Musselwhite Tobey.
Using “an uplifting blend of traditional acoustic instruments, modern electronic components and the folk tradition of storytelling to drive unity in social justice causes,” the bees blend experiences and songwriting into action. “The opportunity for us to play live together is a special treat for us in general!” they said. “We’re a band and we’re also storytellers. We’re experiential artists so we like to make music and create art in all these different ways that aren’t always confined to a stage.”
Thanking the voters, “we’ve been so pleasantly surprised to be stopped in the streets by people who’ve seen our submission or tell us how our music is connecting with them. That’s one of the highest compliments in our book.”
Driving that connection, McGinn will pull double duty, appearing as part of the “Songs of Hope & Justice” performance that serves as both a festival tradition and ticketed precursor, running September 6 at the Carolina Theatre.
Presented by the NC Folk Festival and hosted by Laurelyn Dossett, the program gathers renowned folk musicians “in a concert focused on themes of freedom and social justice.” The 2023 roster includes: Alice Gerrard, Phil Wiggins, Molly McGinn, Riley Baugus, Lelanja Harrington, Demeanor, DaShawn and Wendy Hickman, Chaisaray Shenck, and Scott Hinkle.
Getting back to the festival proper, Queen Bees “love seeing GSO transformed into a vibing music town,” they said. “The Lawn Stage is Quilla’s favorite stage in the festival, so she’s stoked about playing there. The trees and grass make it a lush experience. The walkability of the whole festival really brings the community together…and the funnel cakes.“
Sweet treats abound with food trucks and vendors scattered across the heart of downtown. The 2023 layout includes: the Lawn Stage (at Commerce Pl. and Bellemeade Street) the Old Courthouse Stage (on the other end of Commerce Pl. at Market Street) Cone Health CityStage (on Market, between Davie and Church Streets) the Van Dyke Stage at the Cultural Arts Center; and the Jam areas at Center City and Lebauer Parks.
Boasting Triad vibes on September 8, the Old Courthouse Stage will host the NC A&T University Jazz Ensemble and Greensboro hip-hop artist, Justin “Demeanor” Harrington. Harrington’s documentary series “Underground Everywhere,” was filmed with Studio 176 in South Africa in collaboration with FoundSound Nation, Altblck, and the US Embassy in South Africa. “Highlighting the humanity behind the music that has shaped society,” the documentary’s first episode will screen at the Van Dyke Stage on September 9.
Getting back to the music, Maritzaida, a resident of the Triad born in Puerto Rico, will “take listeners on a journey through the rich musical heritage of Latin America” on the Van Dyke Stage on September 8. Lawn Stage on September 9, and Cone Health CityStage on September 10.
Larry & Joe, the Venezuelan Appalachian fusion duo (composed of Winston-native Joe Troop and Llanera legend Larry Bellorín) will hop over from their slot at the Hopscotch Music Festival for a round of sets: September 8 on the Van Dyke Stage and September 10 on the Cone Health CityStage.
Meanwhile, the Ric Robertson Band and Damn the Banjos will bring vibes from Triad natives now living in Nashville. A songwriter invoking the playfulness of Willie Nelson and the zen essence of John Prine, Robertson will play the Cone Health CityStage on September 9 and Old Courthouse Stage on September 10. And Damn The Banjos, a “folkified” Americana Blues and roots band featuring Jamestown-born Tim Carter, will rock the Old Courthouse Stage on September 8, and Cone Health CityStage on September 9.
Old-time players, cloggers, and gospel artists bring North Carolina vibes as a whole. Asheville bluegrassers Josh Goforth & Bryan McDowell will pick-and-grin across the Van Dyke Stage on September 8 and 10; and on the Lawn Stage September 9, Zoe & Cloyd, also from Asheville, will bring their Klezgrass to the Old Courthouse Stage and the Van Dyke Stage on September 9; and to the Lawn Stage on September 10. The Green Grass Cloggers and Little Stony Nighthawks will bridge Asheville and Greenville with music and a show combo for crowds at the Cone Health CityStage and Lawn Stage on September 9.
Getting to the Greenville gospel, Dedicated Men of Zion and Faith & Harmony will uplift audiences. “Harmony is serious business where the Dedicated Men of Zion come from,” and they’ll bring that dedication to the Cone Health CityStage on September 8. Meanwhile, Faith & Harmony, a literal family band of cousins across two sets of three sisters, will carry the gospel traditions that run deep in the rural eastern ends of the state to the Old Courthouse Stage on September 10.
Spanning Gospel traditions to the sounds of Appalachia — from Piedmont Blues to the bayou and beyond — national artists will bring vibes of their own, relaying the specialty blends of folk tunes across the country.
From Kentucky, Sarah Kate Morgan brings her Appalachian Mountain Dulcimer to the Lawn and Van Dyke stages on September 9 (and will return to the Lawn Stage on September 10) Out of Rhode Island, Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles will showcase traditional Irish step dance and music on the Lawn Stage on September 8 and 9; and on the Van Dyke Stage September 9.
From way down south, Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole brings Cajun and Traditional Creole Music to the Old House Stage September 8 and 9; with an extra show at the Cone Health Citystage on September 9.
Also from Louisiana, Leyla McCalla will perform Haitian and American Roots music on the Cone Health CityStage September 8; and on the Old Courthouse Stage September 9 and 10. McCalla will also host a discussion “Breaking the Thermometer” on September 19 at the Van Dyke stage. Facilitated by Michelle Lanier, the demonstration and conversation will cover the story of Radio Haiti and McCalla’s commissioned work at Duke University that further inspired her musical explorations of her roots and family history in Haiti; and cultural connections to New Orleans.
Bringing the music of the world to the city of Greensboro, Ethno USA will highlight the international folk music exchange program, Ethno, with performances at the Cone Health CityStage September 8 and 9. Riyaaz Qawwali will add to the international vibes, bringing an ensemble performing Qawwali and Sufi Music from South Asia to the Lawn Stage on September 8 and 9; and to the Old Courthouse Stage on September 9.
Meanwhile, Nani Vazana will bring Ladino Songs of the Jewish Sephardic Diaspora, by way of the Netherlands, to the Lawn Stage on September 8, Old Courthouse Stage on September 9, and Cone Health CityStage on September 10. And from Columbia, Cimarrón will bring their blends of Joropo to the Old Courthouse Stage September 9; and to the Cone Health CityStage September 9 and 10.
Beyond the music and jams, the Folk Festival also boasts a glimpse of insider vibes through workshops and artists. “Facilitated sessions like this offer audiences a glimpse into the people behind the performances,” said Folk Fest organizers.
The handful of workshops include: “Fiddling With Tradition,” “With Heel and Toe: Percussive Dance Traditions,” “With Words and Music,” and “Within A Day’s Drive;” and will pair the audience with performers to “explore cultural similarities and differences to gain new perspectives on how cultural practices and traditions shape what we see and hear on stage.”
But the vibes don’t stop there, with “Dance Local” (through the Dance Project) offering a variety of dance demos and lessons in dance studio #305 of the Cultural Arts Center. Featured presentations will include: “Ballet Folklorico Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz” and “Jamaican Folk Dancing” with Kemar Francis; “Dance Girl Moves” with Tisha Perry; “Flamenco” with Velmy Trinidad; “Latin Dance Social” with Maria Gonzalez; “Suah African Dance Theatre” with Wesley Williams.
Keeping the vibes in motion, the Folk Festival will also host its first-ever 5K run/walk on September 10. For the kid-friendly vibes, LeBauer Park will turn into the “family area” with “engaging, educational, and hands-on activities for children and families,” running noon-5 p.m., on September 9 and 10.
Beyond the festival boundaries, local artists carry local vibes through shows and popups over the weekend. Studio 503 will host a pop-up shop with artists, vendors, and live music from September 8-10.
Creative Greensboro and the Department of Therapeutic Recreation, Community Recreation, and Event Planning at UNCG are hosting Jerry Joseph & The Jackmormons with special guest BAZOOKA! on September 7 at the Van Dyke Performance Space. Canned foods and donations to support the UNCG Spartan Pantry will be accepted for admission.
At the Flat Iron: Laura Jane Vincent will play a show with Dawn Landes on September 7; Jon Shain and FJ Ventre will perform a free afternoon concert on September 9; and Sam Fribush Organ Trio is scheduled for that evening.
Meanwhile, Joymongers will host Dear Sister on September 7, Turpentine Shine on September 8, and Jim Mayberry on September 9.
Around the corner, the North Carolina Comedy Festival runs at the Idiot Box through September 10; with a special showcase at The Carolina Theatre on September 8 featuring: Eric Trundy, Lanny Farmer, Danielle Thralow, Teresa Lee, Seth Kerman, JD Etheridge, and Will Spottedbear.
Elsewhere around downtown on September 8: ZiNC will be at SouthEnd Brewing Co.; Limelight will host Latin dance lessons and a Mini Social on their rooftop; and the Daniel Love Band will be at One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar.
On September 9, Cory Luetjen and The Traveling Blues Band will be at One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar; and Tail Light Rebellion will be at Little Brother Brewing. On September 10, clarinetist Doc Fribush and guitarist Jim Carson will jazz up swingin’ tunes from the 1930s and ‘40s at Lewis and Elm.
As the NC Folk Festival packs up for the year, the Not Your Average Folk keeps vibing. Kate Tobey from Queen Bees is part of the team behind Bobby Previte’s residency and workshop concert series slated for October. Applications for musicians interested in the workshops are open now: tinyurl.com/PreviteGSO2023. Meanwhile, Molly McGinn continues tinkering around her Woodshed Experience music series, select Tuesdays, at the Brewer’s Kettle in Kernersville.
As the Queen Bees and Shoaldiggers start recording with Black Rabbit Audio as part of their winnings, sharing a showbill seems the next natural course: they’ll both be at the Flat Iron on November 4.
Catch a vibe as the North Carolina Folk Festival returns to downtown Greensboro September 8-10. For more information on shows and acts, visit www.ncfolkfestival.com.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.