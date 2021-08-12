August 17, 19, and 28 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts
Winston-Salem, NC (August 11, 2021) -- Heritage 365 and Triad Cultural Arts will host three community conversations about the “Black Culture Pop Up Museum” on August 17, August 19, and August 28. Each community conversation will take place in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts (251 N Spruce Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101).
The “Black Culture Pop Up Museum” opened in June with “When the Revolution Comes” by Owens Daniels as a part of Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County’s initiative to highlight social justice through the arts. Its goal is to address the insufficient access to local Black history, by empowering Black Americans to lead in interpreting history through reflective learning and community engagement.
Tuesday, August 17 at 2:00 PM will be a conversation on education and Black Lives Matter with participants who attended segregated schools in Winston-Salem, and a special artist talk with Owens Daniels.
Thursday, August 19 at 7:00 PM will be a conversation on historic Black businesses, churches, and schools in Winston-Salem with panelists Cedric Russell, Dothula Barron, Mark Oliver, and Cheryl Harry.
Saturday, August 28 at 10 AM will be a youth conversation hosted by Jump at the Sun, which includes a book reading and art activity with Corey the Culture Guide!
This project is made possible by funding from the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
