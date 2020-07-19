Many innovations have popped up during the Coronavirus pandemic. Bobby Locke, alocal music promoter, is offering a new and seemingly safe way to enjoy live music in public. Headphone Concerts gets a live mix of all stage instruments and vocals and then transmits the mix to receivers and headphones worn by fans.
The special receivers also have an onboard mic so 2 people can talk to each other while listening through the headphones or earbuds. This feature eliminates the social isolation normally created by wearing headphones.
The first ever Headphone Concert will be at Miller Park Amphitheater Sunday, August 2, from 6 until 9pm. Featured artists include singer songwriter Samuel Hearn, Corbin Floyd, Bryan Baity, Bekka Moss and R & Bb artist George Hodge. There is a limited seating capacity of 25. Inquiries for seating and listening systems should be made on HeadphoneConcerts.com. 2 people (a couple) can listen on one receiver.
Seating will be spaced 20 feet apart, but couples can sit together.
