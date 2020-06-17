Haus of Lacks to peacefully assemble, spotlight Black-owned businesses for Juneteenth

*Editor's note: After this article was sent to print, the representative informed me that the event would be moved to Sunday, June 21, due to inclement weather on Friday, June 19. The article has been updated.
In the spirit of unity, five artist groups in Greensboro have partnered together to form the multicultural artist collective, the Haus of Lacks. A spokeswoman from the Haus of Lacks (who wished to remain anonymous due to safety concerns) said this artist collective is full of community activists in and around Greensboro.
“We are calling on you, our fellow community members, to join us on June [21] and take action,” she said. “You can expect a series of performances from Black, local artists that embody 10 specific disparities that African-Americans face in our inner-city communities, and equip you with real action you can take to create real change. Imagine the Olympics: each torchbearer runs their torch toward a collective flame—which would be our independent collective. On June [21], you are the torchbearer, and each artist station will add fuel to your flame, which you’ll carry with you into the communities you go home to. This is a marathon, not a sprint—let’s work together to translate moments into a movement.”
The Haus of Lacks chose to have the demonstration in celebration of Juneteenth, because the holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved Africans in Texas were granted freedom, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed into law.
“Juneteenth was the best day to pick because everyone was going to be so fluffy, with good feelings,” she said. “What is not going to happen, that has been happening—blackout our pages, do all these systematic protests and then leave feeling good and nothing being done. We have enough of that happening, and the artists’ community, not your politicians, not your business owners, your artists have had enough.”
The Haus of Lacks representative said that independently, each artist group that makes up the Haus of Lacks works with 40 to 100 community members (as not all are artists, musicians, etc.).
“What’s very important here is to highlight, essentially, the position of the artist community,” the representative said. “We are taking into consideration that not only are we in the middle of systematic oppression taking place in the community as a whole; however, we just found that artists are imperative to the consumption of the decimation of cultural knowledge. We do not function under the delusion that art itself will feed the hungry or turn back the tides of global warming because, as Ogden once wrote, poetry does nothing. Actually, what we focus on is that it’s true that words on a page or paint on canvas will not physically cure what ails the social consciousness. However, we do believe we have the luxury of meaning.”
The name “Haus of Lacks” came to be because the artists hope to highlight what is lacking from their community.
“If it were not for the art community as a whole right now, a lot of these issues would not be addressed,” the representative said. “We are addressing the dissension, specifically, built on the dissension of African-American communities as a whole.”
On Juneteenth, the Haus of Lacks will host a walking art exhibition. comprised of 10 artists, as well as a peaceful demonstration called “Dissension” taking place on “Black Elm Street.”
“We selected Elm Street as a platform for the demonstration that will take place due to the growth and lack of inclusion of Black-owned businesses on Elm Street,” the representative said. “Instead of painting it black, we are going to, in a very respectful and demonstrative way, highlight and represent vocal Black businesses in our city. The history of Black Elm Street talks about the Warnersville community.”
The representative said that the Warnersville community was Greensboro’s “Black Wall Street,” which she said “was annexed by the City of Greensboro in the 1960s, and subsequently decimated.” The representative said 10 businesses have volunteered to be storefronts—not only for artists to express themselves but for Black-owned businesses to re-introduce themselves to the community.
“That is why we highlight Elm Street—we know the rent is way too high for a lot of these Black businesses to come set up shop,” she said.
In addition, the collective is developing a smartphone app that would highlight historical, underutilized Black businesses, and other resources. The representative said that the collective would like to expand to other cities and that there is work being down now to get that off the ground.
“Greensboro, as a city, is facing a massive upheaval in its cultural identity, so, as students of the arts at some of the largest universities in the city, we as a collective, have faced first-hand the intentional separate side of Elm Street,” she said. “We see the new Steven Tanger Cultural Art Center as a direct affront to the local performing and visual artists that apply their trade in the larger Piedmont area. Not only is the venue consciously inaccessible to the general public, but it also stands as an emotional signifier to the white upper class to continue their gentrification of downtown Greensboro. In order to combat this, we are asking this board to invest in the well-being of its own community by funding and acquisition of a cultural arts center with a focus on bringing diversity and equity back to the Piedmont area.”
