Harmonious Ring: Past and Present meet during Paul McCartney’s visit

At Wake Forest University’s Truist Field, the May 21 stop on his highly-anticipated 13-city “GOT BACK” Tour, Paul McCartney got back to where he belongs: on-stage to a crowd of nearly 32,000 adoring fans. Charisma reverberated across the audience, for whom McCartney paid tribute and bestowed gratitude through the evening — clocking 36 songs over roughly 2.5 hours of nonstop hits and story time banter.
Mixing material throughout the ages, “Can’t Buy Me Love” kicked things off with a Beatles-Wings sandwich: “Junior’s Farm” and “Letting Go,” followed by “Got to Get You Into My Life;” chased with the McCartney single, “Come On to Me,” before Wings’ “Let Me Roll It” meshed with a “Foxy Lady” jam amongst memories of Jimi Hendrix’s response to Sgt. Pepper.
“He broke out in London, you know,” McCartney said, recalling Hendrix having learned the record over the weekend it came out, and laying into “Getting Better.”
With a move to the piano — one of the many effortless instrument switches over the evening — McCartney plucked away a rousing “Let ‘Em In,” followed by “My Valentine,” a dedication to his wife, and “Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five.”
Tender moments continued with a photo backdrop of a younger Paul swaddling an infant Stella McCartney during “Maybe I’m Amazed.” “The baby on the screen in my jacket now has four babies of her own,” he said. “One just graduated college.”
“Where does the time go?” he mused for about a half-a-second — moving into “We Can Work it Out,” extolling history lessons during the arguably historic moment. The show itself was his first time in Winston-Salem; and, as he relayed later in the evening, the set list featured songs (like “You Never Give Me Your Money,”) never played live before this tour.
But first, McCartney took the crowd “back through the mists of time,” to “a little port in the North of England called Liverpool.” The era of the Quarrymen, a group of guys who “got together, formed a band and did ok,” he said, playing humble, and recalling the five-members pooling a pound a piece to cut a single.
The single being “In Spite of All the Danger,” which in spite of all the traffic headache folks encountered, whoa-oh-oh’s soared through the stadium in unison — hitting a full swell during the following, “Love Me Do.” “And to this day, if I listen to the record, I can hear the wobble in my voice,” McCartney relayed during the biographical prelude — tales of hitting London and hooking up with George Martin.
In the flurry of the Beatles, it’s easy to forget they were once a group of guys from the north of England. “Terrified,” as McCartney referenced, in the face of big cities and big studios. Though any insecurities have long since been drowned out by generations of “Beatles screams,” which rang that night in North Carolina.
Rising above the crowd, the band took a backseat, with McCartney solo and acoustic: illuminated against cool blue tones as melodies of “Blackbird” flew into the darkening night.
From atop the elevation, he recounted surprise at the amount of segregation the fab four witnessed in 1960s America. “It was quite shocking,” he said, “cuz, ya know, we’d always thought America’s the land of the free.” The experience motivated him toward writing a song, “for anyone going through that situation,” he explained,” and if they ever heard it, it might just give them a little bit of hope.”
From hope for others to a bit of personal satisfaction for himself — McCartney enjoys hearing from those who’ve attempted to learn the song for themselves. “Anybody here try to learn Blackbird?” he asked amusedly. “Well. You got it wrong.”
“But thanks for trying anyway,” he added, shifting back into stories and sage advice around “Here Today,” which he wrote after the death of John Lennon. “If you got something to tell someone, tell them.”
Taking his own advice, McCartney toyed with the crowd and existence in his own shadow. Against an appropriately galactic backdrop, “when we play a Beatles song, the place lights up with your phones. And it’s like a galaxy of stars,” he said with whimsy, adding the playful punch: “but when we do a new song, it’s like a black hole.”
Eschewing concern, “but we don’t care, we’re going to do them anyway,” McCartney descended, rejoining the band for “New;” and a few tourism board jokes into “Lady Madonna,” “Fuh You,” and “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!”
With a career spanning six decades, McCartney understands audience connection with a flair for rhetorical back-and-forth that lands intimately, even in a packed football stadium. Reading signs in the audience — tossing zingers about signing butts — he remained cheeky, polite and full of adoration for his former cohorts.
“Not many people know that George Harrison’s a really good ukulele player,” McCartney said, knocking on the instrument in hand. “He actually gave me this one. It’s a Gibson,” he said, with a casual “pretty cool,” and relaying an exchange between the two Beatle buds like it’s no big deal.
“I was around at his house one day, and we were just jamming together on two ukuleles,” he continued, “and I said to him, ‘I’ve learned one of your songs on ukulele.’ So we played it together that day. And I’d like to play it for you now.”
Strumming sweetly into “Something,” he was soon supported by the soft whoos and sing-alongs in the audience — to whom he thanked. “And thank you, George,” he added, “for writing that beautiful song.”
Sing-alongs continued, by official invitation, into “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.” “Ok. This next one here, we’re going to ask you to sing along, ok?” McCartney instructed, “in the middle somewhere, I will shout ‘now you’ and you will sing most gloriously.
A glorious “Life goes on” echoed across the field, followed by “You Never Give Me Your Money” and “She Came in Through the Bathroom Window.” With a wink, McCartney kicked into “Get Back.” “I won’t ask if you’re having a good time,” McCartney said. “I can tell you are.”
Serving interlude into “Let It Be,” a sea of phone lights set the stadium aglow. “Thank you for those brilliant lights,” he said — rolling right into an explosive “Live and Let Die,” with a pyrotechnics extravaganza and McCartney at the flaming piano like the Killer on his throne.
It was a shift from the otherwise tranquil experience — an exciting precursor to the exalted “Hey Jude.” Cool winds wafted amongst the jubilee of a stadium crowd singing the chorus. McCartney remarked on the sweet sounds of the audience, voices melting together in the muggy Piedmont night. Phones like fireflies. Smiles, a stadium-wide.
McCartney exited the stage with a soft “thank you” — returning promptly for a six-song encore — ensconced with flags (including those for the U.K., U.S., N.C., Rainbow and Ukraine). Starting with a special, virtual, duet for “I’ve Got A Feeling,” the track featured Lennon’s vocals, isolated from “The Beatles: Get Back” series. “How about that?” McCartney mused. “We were together again.”
A cheeky “Birthday” dedication to “anyone having a birthday within the next year” lightened the mood — a ripping space-aged “Helter Skelter” followed, along with “Golden Slumbers” and a chorus for “Carry That Weight” carried by a cacophony of 30-some thousand people. “The End,” a favored closer, culminated the historic show with fireworks and a fond farewell.
If “the love you take is equal to the love you make,” it’s clear: McCartney has made good. “I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time,” he explained of the tour’s title. “I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!”
McCartney got back, all right. And it felt like we all belonged.
