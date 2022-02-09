Happy Valentine’s from the Hickmans

Wendy and DaShawn Hickman are a married couple of sweetheart musicians, rooted in gospel roots and soulful tradition, who share a home in Mt. Airy and stages across the Triad.
She’s a vocalist, he shreds the pedal steel; and music brought the two together 11 years ago, at a church gospel quartet program in Thomasville. “We were singing in two different groups that day,” Wendy explained. “We locked eyes and the rest is history.”
They’ve been partners, in life and melody, ever since. They’ll celebrate their debut release in the spring (and their 10th wedding anniversary in July). Spreading the gospel of pedal steel nearly all his life, DaShawn is a founding member of the sacred steel outfit, the Allen Boys. And Wendy’s never far from his side—often joining the set as a featured vocalist in their circle. “I grew up playing in church,” DaShawn explained, referencing his Mt. Airy upbringing in the House of God Church, Keith Dominion. “I still play there every Sunday that I’m in town. It’s where I learned and I love playing there.”
It’s also the spot that brought the Allen Boys together—cousins who walk together in the light, sharing tradition and tunes. “Outside of us being a band we’re family first,” he said, “they forever have a place in my heart.” As does Wendy. “We both come from a solid musical background, and it’s awesome to pursue our dreams together,” she explained.
Channeled by artists like Anita Baker and India Arie, Wendy’s voice shines with a splash of Tina Turner’s “raspiness” and reminds DaShawn of his most esteemed musical influence: his mother, Alice Hickman. “I grew up hearing a variety of styles and took from a lot of them and put my spin on it,” he explained. “But my mother is the one single individual that really influenced me. She’s the one that got me started playing Steel Guitar. She played lap steel, and one day she put it in my hands and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
As a kid, he’d play along to whatever his mom would sing around the house. As an adult, he does the same with Wendy. “Her beautiful voice reminds me of my mother’s, so oftentimes I find myself playing what I hear her doing.” Together, the Hickmans offer each other unyielding encouragement—with a healthy dose of criticism. “She lets me know when I need to ‘tighten up,’” DaShawn noted, ”but she’s quick to say ‘yeah babe, you did that.’”
Their mutual support resonates in a lively show. “We support each other be it on stage or behind closed doors,” DaShawn said. For Wendy, there’s “something electric” in the experiences they share onstage, from small gigs to festival stages—including the NC Folk Festival for whom they’ve become something of regulars. “The Folk Festival is always a thrill,” she said. “It’s where music meets, and people of all backgrounds come together.”
Speaking literally and poetically, “the festival helped us link up with some great people like Riley Baugus, Anya Hinkle, Molly McGinn, Charlie Hunter, and Laurelyn Dossett,” Wendy noted—they’ve performed as part of Dossett’s “Songs of Hope & Justice,” and in the theatrical holiday concert, “Beautiful Star: An Appalachian Nativity.” “We absolutely Love Laurelyn,” Dashawn added. “She really gave us a platform as a couple.”
The sentiment is echoed for Charlie Hunter (and by extension, the whole Flat Iron jazz crew). “Man Listen!” DaShawn said, “Charlie Hunter blows my mind.” They became friends after meeting at a seminar Hunter moderated during the 2019 Folk Fest, and he’s producing their upcoming debut album—currently being mastered with an intended spring release.
“We went into the studio back in November,” DaShawn explained of the sessions (with Benjy Johnson) at Earthtones. “Myself, Wendy, Charlie, Atiba Rorie, and Brevan Hampden went in for three days—worked hard and it came great.” Musing on their unique sounds, where “sacred Steel meets African drums,” DaShawn is excited to put their first record out in the world.
And while the upcoming album will be their debut record, it’s hardly their recording debut, having appeared together on Anya Hinkle’s “Eden and her Borderlands,” and Riley Baugus’ “A Little Black Trains A Coming.” “‘Uncle Riley,’ as we call him, has become family,” DaShawn said. “We laugh and cut up and play some really good music.” Turning to Hinkle, the couple considers being a part of the album (which also features Graham Sharpe of the Steep Canyon Rangers) a highlight of their career.
For Wendy, recording with Hinkle opened a door to being part of the “Bluegrass at the Crossroads” series, where she sang on “Lift Your Voice, Bow Your Heads,” (which charted among the “Top 10” on Bluegrass Today). “We were recording at Mountain Home Music Company, when producer, Jon Weisberger, asked me to join on some bluegrass gospel tracks,” Wendy explained of the song, which also features Travis Book (of the Infamous Stringdusters) Joe Cicero (from Fireside Collective) and Lonesome River Band’s Sammy Shelor (a five-time winner of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s “Banjo Player of the Year” award).
While Wendy’s voice made the charts, DaShawn’s steel glistened in his workshops with the PineCone Piedmont Council of Traditional Music, as a host of the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society’s “Backbeat Blues Jam,” and supporting nearly a dozen artists on stages—including joining the Joy Band with Molly McGinn. “I’m blessed to stay busy,” he said, referencing upcoming work with Nate Turner; and listing those he’s been sitting in with (Jared Church, Drew Foust, Mia Kamil, Mason Keck, Joel Kiser, George Sluppick, Carrie Smithy, J. Timber, Jimmy Washington, and Dave Willis).
As a couple, Wendy and DaShawn are working on their original music, which they’ll debut as guests on The Martha Bassett Show (where DaShawn will pull double-duty as a member of the TMBS house band). ”Martha brings in some of the best artists—and it’s something different every time,” DaShawn said. “I’m happy to be back for this season.”
“We love Martha!” Wendy echoed. But most of all, they love each other—as highlighted in the romantic works they cover. “We do covers that relate to our style,” DaShawn noted, referencing Sam Cooke (who this writer considers a primo Valentine’s artist).
As for their own Valentine’s plans, they’re keeping it simple. “Believe it or not, we love to be home and cook, so I’m thinking that’s the move this year,” Wendy said, recalling a few Valentine’s memories they’ll keep to themselves. “Just know I’m blushing,” she added with a laugh—and advice for couples out there: “don’t let it get too materialistic. Just be present. Material things can’t amount to the love you share in your heart and soul.”
DaShawn agreed. “We just want to spread love through music,” he said. “Which helps us because we get to do it together. There’s nothing like having the person you love beside you.”
Wendy and DaShawn Hickman will appear on The Martha Bassett Show on March 3.
