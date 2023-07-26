Nashville firecracker Hannah Dasher is bringing her country flair and big ol’ hair to Steel Hands Brewing for their free Nashville Nights concerts series on August 3.
“Well, I’m not gonna set my hair on fire because pyrotechnics are expensive,” Dasher cracked, “but they’re gonna get a helluva show!”
“Folks can expect a Honkytonk-Rock’n’Roll-infused good time,” she continued, dropping setlist hints and hyping her new single “(I’m The One That Taught Him) That Thing You Like.”
Blending a classic country voice with a delightfully trashy magnetism, Dasher is a born entertainer who knows her way around a kitchen (and video shoot) having amassed more than 1.5+ million followers on TikTok and 100K+ followers on Instagram through her “Stand By Your Pan” cooking series. And she appeared recently on the Rachael Ray Show, sharing details of her weight-loss journey, as well as her recipe for Honey Butter Fried Chicken Biscuits.
A robust presence, with a wink and a dash of spice, “People appreciate that I’m authentically unfiltered Hannah,” Dasher said, “and I’m very confident in who God made me to be.”
On stage, Dasher is known for her “get-your-boots-on Honky Tonk jams, twang-heavy, power ballads, tell-it-like-it-is no holds barred storytelling — 90s country meets head-banging Southern rock.” A development of her craft — which she carries through the same authenticity and spirit she conjures in her wood-paneled kitchen.
And it’s an authenticity honed through work — between hocking sporting goods and washing floors to pay her band — she’s laid down dues. “I had to start cleaning houses and sell all my guitars, including the first and only one my daddy ever gave me. For years, I wrote songs and played shows on borrowed guitars,” she recalled. “Eventually, I scrubbed enough toilets to buy my first Gibson.”
From borrowed guitars to strumming a telecaster for Fender’s Player Plus Sessions (in Patsy’s Cline’s “dream house,” no less) Dasher continues the climb. She’s been dubbed a Fender Next Artist, a CMT Next Woman of Country, a MusicRow Next Big Thing; and is the only country artist to appear on PEOPLE Magazine’s “2023 Summer Emerging Artists” list.
Often compared to a “brunette Dolly Parton,” (she’s set to play the Dollywood Theater in October) Dasher draws elements beyond the big hair and curvaceous figure, with grit and splash of southern rock — she fits in both honkey tonks and arena halls — feeling just as natural amongst the crowds for ZZ Top or backstage at Lynyrd Skynyrd.
But it’s hard to ignore the Reba flair or a certain sonic kinship to the Judds — Dasher actually makes Naomi Judd’s “Chocolate Delight” recipe in a video in the “Stand By Your Pan” cooking series that garnered her nickname as “TikTok’s Minnie Pearl” in the New York Times.
She’s still cooking — eats and skits — including her latest prank call session with the equally hilarious “Hillbilly Pygmalion” (fellow Nashvillian, vocalist, and comedian) Andi Marie, wherein the pair call up new flames of ex-boyfriends and converse a setup into the vocal punchline: the title of Dasher’s upcoming single “(I’m The One That Taught Him) That Thing You Like,” out July 28.
With a smidge of raunch, an Alan Jackson ringtone, and allusions to Willy Wonka roleplay, it’s a fitting promo to Dasher’s trademark firecracker nature and wisecracking style. Exuding confidence over heartbreak, “That Thing You Like” is a return to form from the uncharacteristic vulnerability of her previous single “Ugly Houses.”
Highlighting a different dimension of her craft, “Ugly Houses” turns inspiration from those old roadside signs into a poignant metaphor for personal renovation — the “restoration and fixing-up that all humans need from time to time.”
Dasher filmed part of the video in her real-life home — which is curated with as much vintage pizzaz as her wardrobe — the spruced-up duds and digs perhaps purchased with cash referenced in the album’s first single: “Cryin’ All The Way To The Bank.”
Taking the broke outta heartbreak, the track offers a serving of Dasher’s outspoken approach — comedic and candid — as the song “looks at the silver lining of a classic country cheating story. A divorce-turned-pay day.”
Co-written with Benjy Davis (Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson) and Dave Turnbull (Luke Combs, Blake Shelton), “Cryin’ All The Way To The Bank” puts forth a “take him for all he’s worth’ payback anthem.” In the video, Dasher dries her eyes with cash rather than spill tears in beers. “It was one of those hooks that kinda fell out of the sky, and it was too obvious,” Dasher said of the songwriting process. “I can’t believe no one else had ever written it before. It was kinda my ‘Buy Me a Boat’ or my ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart.’ It had that kind of an energy to it as we were writing it.”
And Dasher is building on those energies on her upcoming album “The Other Damn Half,” serving as a follow-up to her 2021 release, “The Half Record.” Both of which she’s trucking around on her “The Tall Boy Tour,” which rolls into Steel Hands on August 3, as part of their “Nashville Nights” series of free shows running every Thursday through August 10.
Hosted by Michael Haney, the series showcases a different Nashville-based artist every Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. The next session features Zoe Cummins on July 27. Dasher is on August 3. Johnny & Heidi Bulford will close the season on August 10.
Hannah Dasher’s new single, “(I’m The One That Taught Him) That Thing You Like,” comes out July 28. Her forthcoming album, “The Other Damn Half” is due later this year.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
