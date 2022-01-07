Guitarist Tab Benoit in Concert at The Blind Tiger In Greensboro w/ Special Guest, Alastair Greene Satuday, January 22
"With a grin on his face and sparkle in his eye from all the love he was receiving he grabbed his trusty Thinline Telecaster and without a seconds hesitation ripped into an absolutely blistering introduction to “Why Are People Like That”. His band laid out a perfect beat for Tab to weave his six string magic. Tab’s vocal delivery was spot on, but his playing was otherworldly. There was no denying who was the master guitar player on tonight’s bill."
"Tab Benoit Brings His Swampland Jam To The Tampa Theatre"/SPLICE MAGAZINE
(Greensboro NC) - Respected blues guitarist-vocalist and storyteller extraordinaire, Tab Benoit, performs locally at Greensboro's premier live music venue, The Blind Tiger, Saturday, January 22. 7pm. Tickets: $30. Click here to purchase. 1819 Spring Garden St. Info: (336) 272-9888 or visit http://www.theblindtiger.com/. Opening for Benoit is Whiskey Bayou Records label-mate and fine guitarist in his own right, Alastair Greene, supporting his most recent WBR release, 'The New World Blues.'
About...Tab Benoit's Swampland Jam
One of Summer 2021's great touring ensembles was Tab Benoit's Swampland Jam (pictured above) featuring Louisiana Bayou musical treasures Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, along with Johnny Sansone, Waylon Thibodeaux, and Benoit.
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux was just honored with a 2021-22 Grammy for his "Bloodstains & Teardrops" album on Whiskey Bayou Records, co-produced by Benoit and Williams. Boudreaux incorporates African Rhythms and Mardi Gras Chants into his own original style of Rhythm and Blues. Boudreaux is the Big Chief of the Golden Eagles, a legendary Mardi Gras Indian tribe. He is widely known for his long-time collaboration with Big Chief Bo Dollis in The Wild Magnolias. In 2016, Boudreaux received a National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship in Washington, DC.
Johnny Sansone goes deep into Bayou Blues and Zydeco with his roof shaking vocals, harmonica and accordion. Sansone has won numerous awards in the Crescent City, including multiple categories for Offbeat magazine's annual "Best of the Beat” competition.
Waylon Thibodeaux rounds out the Jam on vocals and fiddle. Born in Louisiana’s ‘Bayou Country’ just a few miles southwest of New Orleans, Houma native Waylon Thibodeaux has been dubbed “Louisiana’s Rockin Fiddler”. His rollicking, Cajun and zydeco rhythms never fail to serve up a good helping of spicy, high-energy Louisiana fun.
The Grammy-nominated Tab Benoit, known throughout his thirty-plus -year career for his environmental activism, performed two nights in his hometown of Houma at the memorable 16th Annual Voice of the Wetlands Festival. He also appears prominently in the IMax motion picture Hurricane on the Bayou, a documentary of Hurricane Katrina's effects and a call to protect and restore the Wetlands, and produced a CD to help restore that state's Coastal Wetlands. Benoit was inducted into the Louisiana Folklife Center Hall of Master Folk Artists in 2020.
Tab Benoit's Swampland Jam - Live From Sony Music Hall - Click To View
