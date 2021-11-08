Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art Opens at SECCA November 19
Guest Curator Duane Cyrus Presents Genre-Defying Exhibition Featuring More Than Twenty Black and African Diasporic Artists From North Carolina and Beyond
(Winston-Salem, NC) – The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) is proud to present Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art, a special group exhibition organized by Bessie Award nominee and UNC-Greensboro professor Duane Cyrus. The exhibition opens in SECCA's Main Gallery on November 19 and will remain on view through April 17, 2022.
An opening reception will be held from 5–8pm on Friday, November 19. Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation. Learn more at secca.org/blackatintersection.
Partly in response to SECCA’s open call in January for exhibition proposals to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, guest curator Duane Cyrus has developed Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art. Cyrus, an accomplished dance artist and choreographer, draws upon his experience with movement and the human form in his exploration of black intersectionality through a range of artistic mediums, including photography, film, illustration, and sculpture.
"This unique exhibition creates a space where the work of Black and African Diaspora artists can be seen in ways that illuminate the diverse richness of our voices," says Duane Cyrus, guest curator of the Black@Intersection exhibition. "I am excited to bring my expertise as a creative artist and producer of performing arts into this incredible venue. I have a long-standing love for visual art and see many new horizons unfolding as I work with the great team at SECCA."
Black@Intersection will feature more than twenty Black and African Diasporic artists from North Carolina and beyond. The selected artists simultaneously exemplify and defy––yet continue to redefine the perceived norms around concepts of Blackness as we see it in our world. They resist the nullifying commodification of blackness into a type of monolith and do so by creating works that reify the world on their own terms.
EXHIBITING ARTISTS
Destinie Adelakun — Toronto, CA
Ajamu — London, UK
Anicka Austin — Clarkston, GA
Jasmine Best — Greensboro, NC
Kelly-Ann Bobb — Trinidad & Tobago
Stephanie Brown — Atlanta, GA
Kemari Bryant — Greensboro, NC
Steven Cozart — Greensboro, NC
Jamison Curcio — Washington, DC
Duane Cyrus — Greensboro, NC
Nichole Fink — Atlanta, GA
Azaria Gadson — Greensboro, NC
Ikwe & Kino Galbraith — Brooklyn, NY
Courtney Geiger — Lexington, SC
GOODW.Y.N. — New York, NY
Sanaa Lacore — Norfolk, VA
Wolly McNair — Charlotte, NC
Ibou Ndoye — Jersey City, NJ
Devin Newkirk — Greensboro, NC
Ransome — Rhinebeck, NY
Sloane Siobhan — Charlotte, NC
Jurne Smith — Greensboro, NC
Cameron Ugbodu — London, UK
Tamara Williams — Charlotte, NC
EXHIBITION PROGRAMMING
Nov. 19, 2021, 5–8pm | Exhibition Opening Reception
Opening reception featuring remarks from the curator, beverages and more.
Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation.
Dec. 2, 2021, 6–8pm | Film Screenings
An evening of short films selected from Black@Intersection.
Each film offers a unique perspective around concepts of Blackness, showing how diverse representations of Blackness can help to shift our cultural landscape.
Feb. 3, 2022, 6–8pm | Evening with the Creative Class: What Is Your Lens?
Explore courageous conversations through art and movement.
Meet artists from Black@Intersection, then engage with art through a guided discussion and movement-based experiences led by the exhibition's curator, Duane Cyrus.
Feb. 17, 2022, 6–8pm | Black Voices in Cinema: Meet the Filmmakers
An evening of short films selected from Black@Intersection, followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers led by the exhibition's curator, Duane Cyrus.
Each film in this program offers a unique perspective around concepts of Blackness, showing how diverse representations of Blackness can help to shift our cultural landscape.
Mar. 3, 2022, 6–8pm | Black Women & Photography: The Power of the Lens
How Black Women photographers are transforming the field.
Discover how Black women artists are using the power of photography to expand our cultural landscape during this guided tour and panel discussion. Featuring artists from Black@Intersection and a panel discussion led by the exhibition's curator, Duane Cyrus.
April 7, 2022 | Exhibition Culmination
More info coming soon
ABOUT THE CURATOR
Duane Cyrus is a Bessie Award nominated performer and a professor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where he teaches Choreography, Improvisation, Repertory, and Career Strategies for Artists.
He is also the director of Theatre of Movement, a collective that produces performing and visual art collaborations and curations––meshing Cyrus' dance background with photographers, filmmakers, actors, poets, and musicians. Duane holds a BFA from the Juilliard School and an MFA from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
ABOUT SECCA
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art, offers a front row seat to the art of our time through exhibitions, experiences, and education programs with a focus on regional working artists. Founded in 1956 and located on the scenic James G. Hanes estate in Winston-Salem, SECCA offers unique large-scale indoor and outdoor settings for exploring the intersections of contemporary art and culture. Learn more at SECCA.org.
SECCA is a division of the NC Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. SECCA receives operational funding from The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Additional funding is provided by the James G. Hanes Memorial Fund.
For questions and inquiries, please contact Philip Pledger, Director of Marketing, at philip.pledger@secca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.