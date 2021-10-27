DM0RE (Dwayne Moreland) is a North Carolina based beatmaker and emerging indie artist specializing in electronic genres such as; hip-hop, synth-pop, pop, electro, and alternative rock.
His music has been described as; "refreshing--like a glass of water at the perfect temperature." and, "upbeat...lifting...[and] euphoric." Also a trained recording engineer, please feel free to reach out if you wish to collaborate or have your work mixed/mastered.
Musical influences include: Massive Attack, Depeche Mode, Daft Punk, The Neptunes, Beck, Madlib, Pete Rock, Casiokids, Gary Numan, Tool, and Nine Inch Nails.
Mixed and mastered at local Greensboro studio Earthtones Recording Studio; with initial recording and mixing taking place at Dwayne’s home studio [Lucky Dog Studios]. “Peace, Serenity, Rhythm (Don’t Stop)” is the first single released from DM0RE’s upcoming EP “The P.S.R. Project Vol.1” The single is a synth-pop/electronic dance tune that is very danceable. The track is energetic with a cheerful and euphoric vibe--perfect for jogging as well as dancing.
Stream the track here:
https://soundcloud.com/dm0re/peace-serenity-rhythm-dont-stop
Available in most digital retailers now!
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/dmore1/peace-serenity-rhythm-dont-stop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.