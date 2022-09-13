Grupo Firme Announces U.S. Arena Tour “Enfiestados y Amanecidos” following Stadium Tour in 2022
Greensboro Coliseum - Saturday, Nov. 12
LOS ANGELES, CA (September 13, 2022) – Following their highly successful “Enfiestados y Amanecidos” Stadium Tour, Regional Mexican phenomenon, Grupo Firme, announces their Arena portion of the tour to complete 2022. Presented by Music VIP Entertainment, the Latin Grammy-award winning septet from Tijuana brings their high energy show to several new cities across the U.S.
The 2022 stadium tour featured folclórico dancers to accompany their performance of which the band intends to bring to the Arena setting. The band teases to include Banda, Norteño and mariachi tracks as well. “It’s going to be a Mexican party in the U.S.” says Caz.
Grupo Firme “Enfiestados y Amanecidos” Arena Tour 2022
Saturday, October 8th – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Friday, October 21st – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, October 22nd – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Saturday, November 12th – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
Saturday, November 19th – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
Sunday, November 20th – Austin, TX @ The Moody Center
Friday, November 25th – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Friday, December 9th – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Saturday, December 10th – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
**Additional cities for 2022 will be added in the coming weeks.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 15th for Seattle, Denver, San Antonio & Austin and Friday, September 16th for the rest of the dates through Ticketmaster.com (AXS.com for Kansas City).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.