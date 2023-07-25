GROW Residency Offers Music Composition Workshops and Collaborative Performances Beginning July 31
GREENSBORO, NC July 25, 2023– Musician and performer Angela Rumball will be artist in residence with Creative Greensboro’s Greensboro Residency for Original Works (GROW) program at the Greensboro Cultural Center from July 31 to September 17. Rumball invites community members who are interested in learning more about musical composition to attend a series of workshops August 1-19. All skill levels are welcome.
The workshops will be followed by collaboration sessions August 22, 24 and 26, where participants will work together on their musical performances and create a showcase piece. The last two weeks of Rumball’s residency will focus on individual and group rehearsals for community members who will be part of the final showcase performances, scheduled for 5 pm, September 16, and 3 pm, September 17.
All workshops and group rehearsals are free and open to the public. The September 16-17 performances are ticketed events. Tickets can be purchased beginning August 27 at www.angelafarlowrumball.com.
Workshop Schedule
Composition Workshops (Weeks 1, 2 and 3): These workshops are for anyone who would like to learn about composition. Participants who attend at least two composition workshops, participate in Collaboration Week, and attend rehearsals can perform in the final showcase.
August 1 | 6-8 pm | Melody Workshop
August 3 | 6-8 pm | Harmonization Workshop
August 5 | 2-4 pm | Notation Workshop
August 8 | 6-8 pm | Lyricism Workshop
August 10 | 6-8 pm | Listening Workshop
August 12 | 2-4 pm | Instrumentation Workshop
August 15 | 6-8 pm | Collaboration Workshop
August 17 | 6-8 pm | Musical Style Workshop
August 19 | 2-4 pm | Refining Workshop
Collaboration Week: During this week, performers and composers who participated in the Composition Workshops will begin to work together. Anyone who wants to perform in the final showcase must attend Collaboration Week.
August 22 | 6-8 pm | Composer-Musician Collaboration Workshop
August 24 | 6-8 pm | Composer-Musician Collaboration Workshop
August 26 | 6-8 pm | Composer-Musician Collaboration Workshop
September 2 | 3 pm | Acting Workshop
Rehearsals for the final showcase will be held August 28 to September 15. Members of the public may view the group rehearsals from 3-6 pm, September 2 and 3 or 2-6 pm, September 9 and 10.
Final Showcase Performances
September 16 | 5-8 pm
September 17 | 3-6 pm
The GROW residency space is located next to the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. To learn more about the residency, visit CreativeGreensboro.com.
About the Artist
Rumball is a singer, musician and teacher who has been performing musical theater, opera and pop music across North Carolina for the past 12 years. She has a Bachelor’s degree in music from Winthrop University and a Master’s degree in vocal performance from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she focused on Japanese song and opera. Rumball has been a featured soloist with the North Carolina Symphony and is chair of the Greensboro Music Teachers Festival for 2024. A North Carolina native, she currently lives in Greensboro, where she teaches voice and piano.
About GROW
GROW is a flexible creative space, managed by Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture. Compensated residencies of up to eight weeks are awarded to Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public. Each residency includes at least six hours of weekly programming that is offered to the public free of charge. This project is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.