The 12th annual music festival to raise funds and collect food donations
GREENSBORO, N.C. – September 12, 2023 – The upcoming eventGroove Jam XII is an annual fundraiser which supports Greensboro Urban Ministry Food Programs. The event will be held on Saturday, September 23 from 2pm-11pm at Doodad Farm, 4701 Land Rd., Greensboro. This year’s event features live entertainment from a variety of musicians and bands.
Performers include:
Rich Lerner and the Groove
Midnight Sun
Wristband
The Mighty Fairlanes
Braco
Gooseberry Jam
Ladies Auxiliary
Grand Ole Uproar
Blind-Dog Gatewood
Cabe Pannell
Jeff Wall
Admission to the event is a suggested minimum donation of $15. Greensboro Urban Ministry and volunteers will also be on hand collecting non-perishable food donations for their Client Choice Food Pantry. The event, which is now in it’s 12th year, has raised over $171,000 to support the efforts of Greensboro Urban Ministry’s food program areas. For more information visit https://freethemusic.us/groove-jam-festival/ .
Rich Lerner, the founder of the Groove Jam Music Festival states: “Our simple mission is to help support those less fortunate among us with a local music festival that will be enjoyable for all who attend.”
About Greensboro Urban Ministry
Greensboro Urban Ministry is a non-profit organization committed to helping residents of Guilford County facing food and/or housing insecurity. Founded in 1967 and incorporated in 1970, Greensboro Urban Ministry meets men, women, and families at their point of crisis and helps get them back on their feet by providing food, shelter, emergency assistance, and case management. Visit our website at GreensboroUrbanMinistry.org.
