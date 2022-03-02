GRETA VAN FLEET ANNOUNCE FALL 2022 ARENA TOUR DATES
PNC ARENA – RALEIGH – OCTOBER 18
Sold Out Spring Tour to be Followed by European Dates + 42-City Fall Tour Across U.S. and Canada
(RALEIGH, NC) – On the heels of their sold out Spring, 2022 Dreams in Gold arena tour Grammy-award winning rock band Greta Van Fleet announce new arena shows for this fall. Kicking off August 16 in Quebec City, QC the band will make stops in 42 cities across the U.S. and Canada; the tour will stop at PNC Arena in Raleigh on October 18.
There will be a Fan Presale on March 2 and a Local Venue Presale on March 3. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 4 at 12 p.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com. Fans can sign up for presale at peacefularmy.com.
The expansive new dates follow the band’s spring tour, which sold out over 100K tickets in just two days and kicks off coming up on March 10; Full dates Here. Greta Van Fleet recently joined Metallica on February 25 in Las Vegas and announced two additional August dates with them recently
Greta Van Fleet will be joined by a host of acclaimed artists on their fall tour, including Houndmouth plus Robert Finley in Charlottesville VA and Durand Jones & The Indications plus Crown Lands in Raleigh, Greenville, and Charlotte.
Earlier this year, the band’s Jake Kiszka partnered with Gibson to honor the SG, a seminal guitar in the rock ‘n’ roll revolution which celebrates its 61st anniversary this year. Watch his interview Here.
The group is touring in support of their acclaimed sophomore album “The Battle at Garden’s Gate,” released last year to extensive chart and critical success. The album debuted at #1 Billboard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Vinyl Album, #2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. The album currently has 275K in sales with streaming numbers at 200 million and continuing to climb.
Critical praise for Greta Van Fleet
The Guardian: “There’s something winning about the members’ earnest intentions, as well as their unwavering commitment to them. Their sincere love for the history of rock shows in the depth of their knowledge about it.” Read Here.
Rolling Stone: “…aim to bust down old walls.” Read Here.
Variety: “One of the best straight-up rock albums to come down the pike in many moons” Read Here.
Forming in Frankenmuth, Michigan back in 2012, Greta Van Fleet consists of three brothers, vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, as well as drummer Danny Wagner. Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over two million albums worldwide, performed on late night television shows, topped the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Rock and Active Rock charts and won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2019.
