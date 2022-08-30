Greensboro Youth Chorus Seeking New Students
Registration Now Open for Season 35
GREENSBORO - Registration is now open for Greensboro Youth Chorus’s 35th Season for any student grades 2-12 with an interest in exploring singing. Students will learn to read music, sight-sing, and receive great vocal training in an environment where all are welcome. No auditions are required to join – just a love for music and a desire to have fun singing with others. Numerous performance opportunities will take place throughout the 2022-2023 season.
Students grades 2-5 will make up the Apprentice Choir, grades 6-8 will make up the Intermediate Choir, and grades 9-12 will make up the Concert Choir.
New Greensboro Youth Chorus (GYC) Artistic Director, LJ Martin, will conduct both the Intermediate Choir and the Concert Choir, and GYC is pleased to welcome Claire Jurs to conduct the Apprentice Choir.
There is a modest tuition fee to participate. Choir specific tuition rates can be found on our website at greensboroyouthchorus.org/gyc-choirs. Tuition is billed annually and may be paid in up to 6 installments. Need-based, partial scholarships are also available (Scholarship Application). Interested students may register online at: 2022-2023 Registration. Enrollment will remain open throughout September.
Rehearsals are held Tuesday evenings in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N Davie St,from August 30through May 16. Tuesday, August 30, is Open House for all choirs at 5:30pm in room 121. Regular rehearsals begin with “Bring a Friend to Rehearsal Night” on Tuesday, September 6. Apprentice Choir rehearses from 5:15-6:00pm, Intermediate Choir from 5:30-6:30pm, and Concert Choir from 6:30-8:00pm.
About Greensboro Youth Chorus:
In December 2021, Greensboro Youth Chorus merged with Bel Canto Company to form The Choral Arts Collective. The vision of The Choral Arts Collective is of community that celebrates excellence, diversity, and lifelong participation in choral music. As part of The Choral Arts Collective, Bel Canto Company and the Greensboro Youth Chorus will continue to create engaging, inclusive, and entertaining choral experiences.
Founded in 1988, The Greensboro Youth Chorus has offered children opportunities that enrich their lives through music education and foster inner qualities, such as personal and group responsibility, independence, discipline, commitment, and self-esteem. An outstanding music faculty empowers young musicians through a challenging, creative, and diverse curriculum of the finest sacred and secular repertoire written for young voices. Students learn music reading skills, sight-singing skills, vocal training, choral techniques, as well as experience a variety of choral repertoire from various time periods and styles.
For more information, please visit greensboroyouthchorus.org or email gyc@choralartscollective.org.
