Greensboro, NC (May 6, 2021) – The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) and Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra (GSYO) will combine for a very special performance at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 4:00 pm - 5:45 pm! Though the venue will be closed to the public, there are two ways to watch this exciting FREE concert: As a livestream on the GSYO YouTube channel and in neighboring LeBauer Park via simulcast to a live audience (pre-registration requested)!
GSYO provides a professionally led environment for young musicians to study, prepare, and perform music featuring unparalleled orchestral opportunities and lifelong friendships. It includes three ensembles: Youth Orchestra, Youth Philharmonic, and Youth Strings. Full descriptions are available at www.GSYO.org. Concert repertoire is as follows:
Youth Strings
Youth Philharmonic
Youth Orchestra
Jean Sibelius - Andante Festivo
Florence Price – Adoration
Elfrida Andrée - Overture in D
Reinhold Glière - Russian Sailors’ Dance (arr. for string orchestra)
Antonin Dvorak - Three Slavonic Dances (arr. for string orchestra)
Paul Hindemith - Der Schwanendreher, mvt. I (Margot Cunningham, GSYO Alumni Soloist)
Rimsky-Korsakov - Capriccio Espagnol
This concert is made possible by the generous support of the Greensboro Symphony Endowment Fund (GSEF) and the Greensboro Symphony Guild. It is held in loving memory of Caroline M. Lee, former Guild member, who tirelessly led the GSEF for more than twenty years and was instrumental in growing it from $50,000 to $5 million. GSO President and CEO Lisa Crawford says, “Her focus was on ensuring orchestral music would be accessible to all children in the greater Greensboro community in perpetuity. She was an important founder for the Symphony and her hard work will serve our community for decades.”
Please register for the free live simulcast performance at LeBauer Park. Registrants will be automatically entered in a drawing to win two tickets to any concert at the GSO Summer Series @ White Oak Amphitheater | Greensboro Coliseum Complex! Registration link: https://bit.ly/3vPIJNv
WHO:
Greensboro Symphony and Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra
WHAT:
Side-by-Side concert livestreamed from Tanger Center
WHERE:
LeBauer Park Great Lawn; Lawn chairs and blankets welcome
WHEN:
Sunday, May 16, 2021
TIME:
4:00 - 5:45 pm
