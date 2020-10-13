GREENSBORO, NC (October 13, 2020) – If you have missed experiencing live music in person lately, then the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) has exciting news to share. This Friday and Saturday, socially-distanced outdoor performances are available at some of your favorite Triad locations, brought to you in part by BB&T now Truist.
Join the GSO on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Grove Winery and Vineyards (7360 Brooks Bridge Rd, Gibsonville, NC 27249) for beautiful music from the GSO String Quartet. As part of Grove Winery’s annual Wine & Song concert series, this performance will take place at the outdoor amphitheater stage overlooking Lake Cabernet and feature music ranging from the 1950s to popular tunes of today. Lawn seating is $15.00. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, advanced ticketing and social distancing are enforced and capacity is limited. Doors open at 6:00 pm and the show begins at 7:00 pm.
On Sat., Oct. 17 at 3:00 pm, the GSO String Quartet will perform a free family-friendly concert at the Greensboro Science Center (4301 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455) in the new garden courtyard next to the Rotary Carousel. From Disney music and Halloween melodies (Harry Potter anyone?) to classical pieces and Tango, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
These are outdoor performances, so please dress/prepare accordingly and remember - masks are required so that everyone may remain safe. Enjoy the Fall weather this weekend with the GSO and let the fun begin!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.