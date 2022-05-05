Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director Dmitry Sitkovetsky Announces his final season
GREENSBORO, NC (May 5, 2022) — Maestro Dmitry Sitkovetsky, who has served as Music Director of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) since 2003, announced his retirement at a GSO Board Meeting Thursday. “After 20 years of beautiful music-making with the beloved Greensboro Symphony Orchestra and world-class soloists,” he said, “I have decided to step down as Music Director of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra at the end of next season.”
Maestro Sitkovetsky is the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s seventh music director since its founding in 1959. He was born to musically distinguished parents, violinist Julian Sitkovetsky and pianist Bella Davidovich. A renaissance man and a magnetic creative force, he is recognized worldwide for his versatility - violinist, conductor, creator, recording artist, transcriber, and facilitator. His compelling artistry as a violinist, chamber musician, and conductor has firmly established him as one of the foremost talents of his generation.
GSO President and CEO Lisa Crawford says: “We have been fortunate to have the opportunity to enjoy Dmitry’s musical talents for almost 20 years. He is an outstanding conductor, violinist, and musician, who many see as one of the finest and most versatile of his era. Under his baton, we were able to present some of the top classical artists in the world, such as Emanuel Ax, Lynn Harrell, Pinchas Zuckerman, and Bella Davidovich. Dmitry’s success in Greensboro will enable the Greensboro Symphony to continue to attract highly gifted conductors to continue the musical excellence Dmitry accomplished with our orchestra.”
Affectionately known as Dima, he has considerably impacted the level of artistry that Greensboro Symphony Orchestra audiences have enjoyed over the years. Crawford further states, “Dima has served as a highly visible ambassador, not only for the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, but for the City of Greensboro and the State of North Carolina.”
While speaking of his time with the GSO, Sitkovetsky says, “Together with Rice Toyota, we were able to create our favorite Chamber series, Sitkovetsky & Friends, which gave our audience a rare chance to hear great soloists in the intimate setting of the UNCG Recital Hall. I feel now that the GSO has entered a new era of excellence with the fabulous Tanger Center; it seems the perfect timing for a new impetus and new ideas to take over.”
Maestro Sitkovetsky’s final season with the GSO will be the upcoming 2022-2023 Season, with his closing performance in May 2023 with Branford Marsalis.
Founded in 1959, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra strives to enrich the cultural life of Greensboro and surrounding areas with the highest quality music and music education programs. This nonprofit organization impacts tens of thousands of lives annually by presenting concerts, special events, and targeted educational opportunities for students in four North Carolina counties - one of the largest suites of music education programs among Southeastern orchestras.
