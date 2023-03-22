GREENSBORO, NC (03/22/23) — Experience the powerful voice and singular sound of Yolanda Adams when the Greensboro Symphony (GSO) presents Queen of Gospel on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00pm in the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Winner of five Grammy Awards, Adams will showcase her signature sound blending gospel, soul and jazz in an evening of healing, inspirational, and uplifting music!
Gospel legend Yolanda Yvette Adams is a world renowned singer, record producer, actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and radio host of her own nationally syndicated morning gospel show. Exceptionally educated and talented, Ms. Adams has triumphantly carried the torch for contemporary gospel and inspirational music via 15 glorious albums and has one of the most powerful voices in any genre of music. She has earned numerous accolades for her shining efforts, including the first American Music Award for Contemporary Gospel Artist, four Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, five Grammy Awards, sixteen Stellar Gospel Music Awards, seven NAACP Image Awards, three Soul Train Music Award, and five BET Awards.
Ms. Adams served as a spokesperson for the FILA Corporation’s Operation Rebound, a program that addressed the concern of inner-city school children. Additionally, she has supported numerous charities and foundations. Her own charity, the Voice of an Angel Foundation, Incorporated, was founded in 2005, with a mission of establishing mentoring programs for underprivileged youth.
Come to feel the rejuvenating energy and uplifting musical powers of the unmatched Yolanda Adams when she takes the stage with the GSO in Queen of Gospel!
Who: Henry Panion, conductor, Yolanda Adams, vocals, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra
What: Yolanda Adams, Queen of Gospel
When: Saturday, March 25th, 2023 at 8:00 pm
Where: StevenTanger Center for the Performing Arts
300 North Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
Tickets: greensborosymphony.org / TangerCenter.com / ticketmaster.com
GSO Box Office: 336-335-5456 x224
Price*: $80, $65, $50, $35
*Fees not included
About the Greensboro Symphony:
Founded in 1959, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra strives to enrich the cultural life of Greensboro and surrounding areas with the highest quality music and music education programs. This nonprofit organization impacts tens of thousands of lives annually by presenting concerts, special events, and targeted educational opportunities for students in four North Carolina counties - one of the largest suites of music education programs among Southeastern orchestras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.