Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents The Krüger Brothers
GREENSBORO, NC (12/05/22) — Known for a sound which personifies the spirit of exploration and innovation central to American music, the Greensboro Symphony (GSO) is excited to ring in the new year with The Krüger Brothers on December 31st, 2022 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Infusing bluegrass with classical, The Krüger Brothers’ original music is crafted around their discerning taste—achieving a result that is unpretentious, cultivated, and delightfully fresh. Through remarkable discipline, their unique sound has made them a fixture within the world of acoustic music, as well as celebrated staples at Wilkesboro’s MerleFest each year. The honesty of their writing has since become a hallmark of the trio’s work.
Born and raised in Europe, brothers Jens and Uwe Krüger started singing and playing instruments at a very young age. Exposed to a wide diversity of musical influences, the brothers were performing regularly by the time they were eleven and twelve years old, and they began their professional career in 1979. Jens and Uwe’s first public performances were as a duo, and in just a few years they were busking on the streets of cities throughout Eastern and Western Europe.
Several years later, the brothers teamed up with bass player Joel Landsberg, a native of New York City who also had a very extensive musical upbringing in classical and jazz music (studying with jazz great Milt Hinton), thus forming a trio that has been playing professionally together since 1995. Together, they established the incomparable sound that The Kruger Brothers are known for today. The trio moved to the United States in 2002 and is based in Wilkesboro, NC.
Come and experience a powerful artistic statement, which continues to inspire and enlighten audiences and musicians around the world, when you experience New Year’s Eve with The Krüger Brothers and the GSO!
About the Greensboro Symphony:
Founded in 1959, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra strives to enrich the cultural life of Greensboro and surrounding areas with the highest quality music and music education programs. This nonprofit organization impacts tens of thousands of lives annually by presenting concerts, special events, and targeted educational opportunities for students in four North Carolina counties - one of the largest suites of music education programs among Southeastern orchestras.
