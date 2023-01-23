Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents Billie and Blue Eyes with John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell
GREENSBORO, NC (01/23/23) — Travel back to the glory days of Jazz when Grammy Award winners John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell join with the Greensboro Symphony (GSO) to bring you Billie and Blue Eyes on February 11th, 2023 at 8:00 pm in the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts! Pizzarelli, hailed as “a rare entertainer of the old school”, and Russell, noted as “a retro old school vocalist for the ages”, make the perfect duo to pay homage to the effortless grace of Billie Holiday, and the cool swagger of Frank Sinatra.
The world-renowned guitarist and singer, John Pizzarelli, has established himself as a prime contemporary interpreter of the Great American Songbook and beyond, with a repertoire that includes Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Tom Waits, Antônio Carlos Jobim, and The Beatles. He has been hailed by The Boston Globe for “reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing Jazz.” The Toronto Star pegged him as “the genial genius of the guitar.”
With universal acclaim, vocalist Catherine Russell has performed on four continents. She’s been a hit at major Jazz Festivals including Monterey, Newport, North Sea, JazzAscona, Montreal, Bern, Rochester International, Panama, Tanglewood, and at sold-out venues like The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Scullers in Boston, The Dakota in Minneapolis, Jazz at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall in NYC, SFJazz in San Francisco, and Pasadena Pops in Los Angeles. She has toured and recorded with Carrie Smith, Steely Dan, David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Jackson Browne, Michael Feinstein, Levon Helm, and Rosanne Cash, among others, appearing on over 200 albums.
You won’t want to miss this unforgettable tribute to two legends in American music, when the unmatched John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell team up with the GSO in Billie and Blue Eyes!
