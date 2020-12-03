GREENSBORO, NC (December 3, 2020) – Spectacular lights, African dancing, a live nativity scene, and festive music… these are just a few of the ingredients in what is sure to be an unforgettable Christmas experience. Zion Wonderland, hosted by Mount Zion Baptist Church, will be held on December 11 and 12, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on the Church’s campus (1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406).
The Greensboro Symphony Wonderland Brass and Drums will provide live Christmas music each night of the event. Musicians include Bob Campbell, horn; Karl Kassner, trumpet; Matthew Ransom, tuba; Ken Wilmot, trumpet; Dave Wulfeck, trombone; and Wiley Sykes, percussion.
This free, drive-thru, family-friendly event will also feature the Suah African Dance Ensemble, the Mount Zion Arts and Drama Ministry’s live nativity scene, and an opportunity to donate to the Salvation Army of Greensboro. There will definitely be something for everyone to enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.