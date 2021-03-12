Greensboro, NC(March 12, 2021) –You asked, we listened! After gaining valuable feedback from a recent survey of ticket buyers and community members, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is excited to announce new 2021 concert dates.
Survey results show that 72.7% of respondents would attend socially-distanced outdoor GSO concerts this summer at White Oak Amphitheatre. In partnership with the Greensboro Coliseum, the GSO has now scheduled a summer mini-series for June 2021! Please see below for concert dates. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 26, 2021.
*previously purchased tickets will transfer to this new date
76.8% of respondents revealed they will feel safe attending a GSO concert at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts this fall. With these responses in mind, the Symphony is currently planning for a late August 2021 start of the season!
*previously purchased tickets will transfer to this new date
Those who have tickets to any of the rescheduled concerts listed above are asked to keep their tickets as they will be valid for the new date. Patrons will be promptly alerted to any additional schedule changes, should they occur. For more information, please visit GSO at greensborosymphony.org or contact the GSO Box Office via email and phone at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org and 336-335-5456 x224.
