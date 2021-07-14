Greensboro, NC(July 14, 2021) –The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is excited to announce its 2021-2022 Season of Masterworks, POPS, and more! Newly added dates are highlighted below in yellow and all concerts will be performed at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts at 300 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401.
* These concerts have been rescheduled to these new dates. Previously purchased tickets will transfer to the new date
** Due to artist scheduling, the Queens of Soul concert program and guest artists have been changed
Those who have tickets to any of the rescheduled concerts listed above are asked to keep their tickets as they will be valid for the new date. For more information, please visit the GSO at greensborosymphony.org.
About the Greensboro Symphony
Founded in 1959, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra strives to enrich the cultural life of Greensboro and surrounding areas with the highest quality music and music education programs. This nonprofit organization impacts tens of thousands of lives annually by presenting concerts, special events, and targeted educational opportunities for students in four North Carolina counties - one of the largest suites of music education programs among Southeastern orchestras.
