GREENSBORO, NC – Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. will present the premiere performance of its inaugural Artist in Residence, Alexandra Joye Warren, on Fri., Sept.17, as a kickoff event to its annual National Dance Day GSO celebration. Created in collaboration with her dance company, JOYEMOVEMENT, Warren has developed A Wicked Silence as the first iteration of a three-part series exploring the history and consequences of the Eugenics program in North Carolina.
Drawing on historical research and personal narratives of those victimized by forced sterilization, A Wicked Silence utilizes site-specific choreography inspired by moving through and interacting with various park spaces and features to ground the telling of the story of this work. Presented as a 'choreoplay', A Wicked Silence will convey its narrative through a series of scenes in two acts that move locations throughout Center City and LeBauer Parks. Utilizing multiple art forms, including choreographed movement, spoken word, dramaturgy, music and song, immersive audience participation, and visual art/design, this multimodal piece brings together artists from across the community to tell a story as layered as the history on which it is based.
Audiences are invited to attend the premiere performance on Friday, September 17th. Seating will begin in Carolyn’s Garden in LeBauer Park at 6:30pm, with the performance to begin at 7:00pm. From there, the performance will move locations throughout the downtown parks. Audiences are encouraged to come prepared to engage directly with the performance, which will enrich their experiences of the artistic work. The event is free to attend, and more information may be found at: https://www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/a-wicked-silence-premiere
This performance would not have been possible without the generous support of Elsewhere, Cone Health, ArtsGreensboro, and the North Carolina Arts Council.
Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. is a non-profit organization in partnership with the City of Greensboro, Center City Park and LeBauer Park. The mission of GDPI is to serve as the executive management of Greensboro’s downtown parks, focusing on public activation, maintenance, financial well-being and overall vitality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.