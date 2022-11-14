Greensboro College Jazz Ensemble to Host Concert
GREENSBORO, NC (11/14/2022) The Greensboro College Music Department is thrilled to share that its Jazz Ensemble, in its final performance of the fall 2022 semester, will be presenting a concert this Tuesday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center at the college's Odell Building.
You don't want to miss out on this show before the Thanksgiving Break! Students, faculty, staff, and the greater Greensboro community are welcome to attend the performance.
For questions or information on the performance, call 336-217-7220 or email tickets@greensboro.edu
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and six master's degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features a 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at greensboro.edu.
