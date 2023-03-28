Greensboro based Ashes to Stone band
Greensboro based band, Ashes to Stone have just released their debut album, “Rockingham”. Ten original songs recorded and produced at Greensboro’s Earthtones Recording Studio with Grammy nominated producer Benjy Johnson.
Band members Mike Burris, Jason Wright, and Howard Boblett say it’s an album that reflects music they love across genres and captures the core of the band’s sound. The title, paying homage to their base of operations in Rockingham County, NC, was the perfect fit. Starting out as friends before they realized each other played music, their first album is the next step in their journey as a band.
Boblett says “We draw inspiration from a little of everything – alternative, grunge, bluegrass, metal, punk, classic rock, the list goes on. We appreciate so many styles that we didn’t want to limit the scope of the recording. The songs are all over the genre map, but all are about everyone’s experiences of loss and redemption and life in general. We want our listeners to feel something when they hear this music and connect with us through it.”
Burris says, “Our approach is a little different. 2 lead singers trading off with vocals that can go from haunting and emotional to bold. We all switch from guitar to bass on different songs to break it up. On many of the songs, heavy leads against an acoustic guitar backdrop just works for us. A little bit of that unplugged vibe. We are all fans of bands like Alice in Chains, Hootie and the Blowfish, and R.E.M, so we worked to build depth and complexity to our sound. With a combination of riffs, intricate melodies, and harmonies, we put in a lot of effort to find those bits that make the Ashes to Stone sound. Still we want to bring something new and fresh to our listeners, to be part of the resurgent Indie movement that has some amazing artists out there.”
The songs on the album range from the bluesy “Baby Why” opener, to the last song, “Haven’t Met” that started out as a jam song at their live shows. Along the way are ballads like “She’s Somewhere” and “Hundred Miles”, rocking songs “Day by Day” and “Bone”, and the introspective songs “’68” and “Setting Sail”. Also included is “Long Gone Now”, which they jokingly refer to as what happens when you listen to Social Distortion on the way to a bluegrass concert.
Jason Wright adds “This is truly an example of collaboration, we enjoy hanging out together even when we’re not playing so it was an easy fit. A riff, a chord progression, a vocal line to start turned into something that grew into a song we built together, everyone had a part. Benjy was amazing in the studio, capturing that sound that we heard in ourselves. What we really want though is for people to hear it, connect, and want to listen again and again. We’re not stopping here though, we are working on new songs to perform and for a recording in the future. As always we will make them ours, we have to love them first before our fans will.”
Ashes to Stone “Rockingham” is available now on all major streaming services, You Tube, and the band’s website ashestostone.net.
