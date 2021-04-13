As the world continues to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, the non-profit 18-year -running Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance has had to make the difficult decision to postpone it’s annual beloved full Spring Shakori Festival to the Fall, October 7-10, 2021.
In the spirit of beginning to safely bring live music back, however, Shakori Hills GrassRoots is very excited to announce GrassRoots Live! at Shakori Hills: a Pod-based, socially-distanced, limited capacity series of one night concerts on their large, outdoor Meadow Stage at their festival grounds in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Beginning on April 17th with Keller Williams, GrassRoots Live! at Shakori Hills will feature intimate, safe, limited capacity performances over the following weekends from Sam Bush Band, Del McCoury Band, Yonder Mountain String Band, Galactic, The Wood Brothers, Ryan Montbleau and Rising Appalachia before culminating with two performances from Donna The Buffalo to end the series on June 11 and 12.
Tickets are on-sale now at the links below and sold as Pods (Personal Outdoor area Dance Spaces) capable of hosting up to six people from your regular social pod. For more information please visit ShakoriHillsGrassRoots.org.
4/17 - Keller Williams w/ Diali Cissokho & Kiara Ba
5/1 - Sam Bush Band w/ Fireside Collective
5/15 - Yonder Mountain String Band w/ Travers Brothership
6/4 - The Wood Brothers w/ Ryan Montbleau
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.