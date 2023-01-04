Given its reputation and the quality of its educational curriculum, it’s hardly surprising that several alumni from the School of Music at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) would find themselves in the running for the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Winston-Salem native Becca Stevens (High School Music ’02) earned a nomination for best arrangement, instrumental, and vocals with her husband Nathan Schram of the Attacca Quartet for “2 + 2 = 5,” a track on the Becca Stevens and Attacca Quartet album. Stevens, who studied in UNCSA’s high-school guitar program, earlier received a Grammy nomination in 2021 for a track on her fifth studio album, Wonderbloom, which she also produced and engineered.
Tasha Warren (High School Music ’89), an alumna of UNCSA’s high-school clarinet program, scored two nominations in the best instrumental composition category for “African Tales” and “Snapshots,” two tracks from her album Ourself Behind Ourself with Dave Eggar. This project, which features Warren on the bass clarinet and Eggar on the cello, premieres a chamber work by six of the most dynamic and influential composers today, among them Paquito D’Rivera and Pascal Le Boeuf.
Joanna Gates (Bachelor of Music ’04) is nominated as a member of The Crossing for best choral performance for the album Born, which was conducted by Donald Nally, Edie Hill, and Michael Gilberston. Gates, who studied voice at UNCSA, has already won a pair of Grammy Awards with The Crossing, in 2018 and 2019.
Garrett Fischbach (High School Music ’98), who studied violin in UNCSA’s high-school program, received a nomination as a member of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus for best choral performance for Verdi: Requiem — The Met Remembers 9/11. Following an unprecedented 18-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Metropolitan Opera resumed live performances on Sept. 11, 2021, with a concert of Verdi’s Messa da Requiem, under the direction of Yannick Nezet-Seguin, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Tenor Chase Taylor (Bachelor of Music ’07) performed the role of Nash in Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones, which earned a Grammy nomination in the best opera-recording category. This marks the second opera by Blanchard, already a six-time Grammy winner. In addition, baritone Joshua Conyers, an alumnus of the A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute at UNCSA, sang the role of Reginald in Anthony Davis’s X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X, which is also nominated for best opera recording.
The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, February 5th from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS and on the Paramount+ app. Comedian and talk-show host Trevor Noah, who hosted the 63rd and 64th awards ceremonies, will encore this year. The official website for the Grammys is https://www.rammy.com/.
